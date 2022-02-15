Your daily horoscope for February 16, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

Wednesday's horoscope comes with a lot of significant energy from multiple planets, not just the Full Moon.

Mars and Venus continue to work together and they will be what's called a 'finishing degree' in the hard-working zodiac sign of Capricorn. Mars is exalted in Capricorn, so we all get a boost of energy to remove negative things from our life.

What does Wednesday have in store for each zodiac sign in astrology?

When Mars teams up with Venus in Capricorn, this can imply that our choices will cost us money, love, or a relationship. These are dangerous waters we walk on, so it's important to be aware as wastefulness could result or bridges burned in love or friendships falling apart by betrayal.

What does the rest of Wednesday's astrology forecast have in store for your zodiac sign?

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are driven to achieve great things during this time, but you need to release areas of your life to focus your energy more intensely.

Today's Full Moon may help you to see that confident choices you've made for the sake of play or pleasure have inhibited your progress.

With Saturn in your friendship sector, too, you may notice how your relationships have fed into the cycle.

Thankfully, Venus and Mars in your career sector will give you the tenacity you need to break a process that has been going on for far too long today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Full Moon takes place in your home and family sector, and this lunar cycle is about letting go and moving on to more incredible things. But sometimes, what your relatives think can hold you back or stop you from doing what's best for you.

You will feel the weight of their judgment more than usual because Saturn is slowing things down in your reputation sector. In other words, you may have an excellent idea but not the drive or determination to see it through.

You may even try to talk yourself out of it, but for now, stick to your goals and dreams even when it's hard. You'll see what you need to soon.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are some things you need to get out of, Gemini, and a contract or some type of written obligation may be one of them.

The Full Moon in Leo takes place in your communication sector, but this also rules your sector of cars, communication devices, computers, and the written word. Perhaps you have said yes to a task you now wish you had declined.

You may notice that what you were once optimistic over, you're not any longer.

So, with your ruling planet in Aquarius, test the waters and see what you can do. You may be pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to cut ties in what you don't want and move on without too much drama.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Clear away the clutter, Cancer. You may get the itch for some early spring cleaning with the Full Moon in Leo takes place in your sector of money and personal property.

With so much activity in your relationship sector, It's time to make room for new energy.

Even if you're unsure why you feel the need to make space in your home, there may be some change coming that brings a family member or perhaps a new love into your life. So, naturally, you'll want them to move in or spend more time at your place.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time for a change, but you might not want to make one right now. For you, the Full Moon, your sign is like the universe saying it's time to drop the ego and soften up.

The Full Moon takes place in your sector of identity and self-development. There can be things that you have carried with you — beliefs about what you ought to wear, act like or do — and they no longer suit you.

Itt's time to reinvent yourself, Leo, and explore your options and outlook on life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Revenge does not look good on you, Virgo. You may not like how you feel when you are holding a grudge or thinking negatively about people you once believed in but now see them for who they are.

The Full Moon in Leo takes place in your sector of hidden enemies and karmic experiences. This can be where saying goodbye to a person is enough.

You have the lessons you've learned, and you might not even get anywhere by fighting. So instead, it's best to focus on rebuilding what you lost instead of putting the burden of getting even impact your mental health.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Some areas of your life may never reap a benefit. If you have been networking or attending meetings, making comments on social media groups, or doing things that you hoped would generate business. Still, it has not. It may be time to pivot your energy.

The Full Moon in Leo takes place in your sector of friendships and networking, inviting you to start looking at new options. Just because something has worked for someone else does not mean it will work for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The title may not be worth the drama, Scorpio. However, a part of you might have been caught in the allure of what people would think or admire about your life if you had the corner office, the big job, or the fancy things that say 'you made it.'

But the Full Moon in Leo takes place in your career sector, and social status reminds you that life is so much more than this. It's about happiness, being comfortable in your life, and not working for things that don't give back to you in the same way you give up your time to maintain them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Good news for you, Sagittarius. This chapter of life may come to an end and bring you closure for school or an application process you thought you'd never complete by the deadline.

The Full Moon in Leo takes place in your higher learning and education sector. This opens the door to news that helps you determine which direction your life will go.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Something that you did not know may be revealed to you during the Full Moon in Leo in your sector of shared resources and secrets.

There can be news that helps you to make an important decision.

Perhaps a problem you had no idea was there can come to the surface, allowing you to fix it and avoid a more significant issue later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A fallout could occur, and even though it feels like a bad thing now, it might actually be a blessing.

For example, the Full Moon in Leo takes place in your sector of commitments and partnerships. So, you could find out that a person you hoped to do business with can't follow through on a task.

Maybe a job offer you thought you wanted will have to be declined. You may find that you are in a better position later, but for now, this can be a tough transition time to adjust your life to with Saturn in your sign, but it won't be forever, so hang in there.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You've been a slave to a particular task, and perhaps this routine has not helped you at all but only caused you more problems than it is worth.

The Full Moon in Leo takes place in your sector of daily duties today. This lunar transit asks you to explore the tasks you do each day that seem to be more comfortable out of familiarity than they are effective.

And, when you discover them, stop and ask yourself why you would or should continue? Perhaps this will be what you need to change the pattern and improve productivity.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.