3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Stabbed In The Back By Friends During Moon Square Uranus Starting February 15, 2022

Moon square Uranus has the ability to put us all on edge, and for the three zodiac signs who will get stabbed in the back by a friend, this hurts a lot.

Even if we don't fully believe in what we're saying, we're going to say everything that's on our minds without hesitation or inhibition. Is there anything good about this?

More than likely not. Moon square Uranus is not built on great intentions; it's more like fighting to get a word in, and once it's in, we realize it's both not heard, nor does it have meaning. Today is one big study in futility and aggression.

You might stab a friend in the back today, simply because you feel strong and 'in the moment', totally justified and ready to defend your stance to the bitter end.

Which zodiac signs are likely to get stabbed in the back by a friend this week?

Taurus, Virgo, and Gemini, this week's Moon square Uranus could take a friendship and turn it into a Battle Royale by the end of the day if we're not careful with our words.

But, we won't be careful with our words. In fact, we'll be boisterous, loud, accusatory, and boorish. With Moon square Uranus as our main influence today, we can look forward to losing good friends on a permanent level.

3 zodiac signs who get stabbed in the back by friends during the Moon square Uranus starting February 15, 2022:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes you stab a friend, and sometimes you're the one who gets stabbed, and today's entertainment will come in the form of you, being stabbed by a good friend, and all because of ... you guessed it — a love interest.

Mind you, this love interest is someone in your distant past, but the friend who is about to stab you in the back is still hung up on that person and still in a state of major resentment towards you over how things went down, so long ago.

Looks like you 'got' the person they wanted, and they never got over it. And now, years later, during Moon square Uranus, you get to feel the wrath of this loser who has decided that there's no better day than today to come at you for something they believe you did, years ago.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's someone in your life that you should not be trusting. You've given them time, effort, a shoulder to cry upon, and you've never really gotten the idea that should the tides turn and you might need them, they'd ever really been there for you. Well, guess what? You were right, and they are not there for you.

Moon square Uranus puts them into your life simply for the purpose of you recognizing that you've been used. This person has no use for you anymore, and just as you thought they finally took a turn towards the mellow, you find out that they've been talking behind your back, setting you up for trashing, and generally being a backstabber of a friend. Not nice!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Ugh, this again. You know what it's like to be stabbed in the back by a friend as you always seem to be in the right place at the right time when stuff like this goes down.

This is a work-related stabbing; you trusted someone at work, and now you get to see their true colors, and they are all about getting you out of their way.

The Moon square Uranus puts you on the front line, Virgo, you may end up kicking yourself for allowing it to happen, but once again, you tried to be the nice person who would offer help and support to 'the new guy' and what do you get in return? A total backstabbing. You need to adopt an attitude of 'stab or be stabbed.'

