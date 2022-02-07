Love Horoscope For Tuesday February 8, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 8, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, February 08, 2022.

Aries

Try to see things for what they are and not through the lens of strong emotions. For example, financial problems can have you wondering if your significant other respects you and how you like things done.

But, their style of doing things can differ from yours. So, rather than get angry, try to discuss your situation to find a solution you both can agree with. In other words, compromise.

Taurus

If your partner has asked you to change, you might not want to do it, but now with Mars speaking to Uranus in your sign, pride is less a problem, and you are invested emotionally to do what must be done.

It's a lot easier to start developing better habits when the power and control issues are no longer an issue. So, Taurus, this may be a step in the right direction.

Gemini

You can't control the past, Gemini, but it may still feel as though the skeletons in your closet will cause problems in your future love life. Try not to reflect too much on what was, but on who you are as a person now.

The right person will see beyond any history you experienced while being amazed by how far you've come.

Cancer

Friends and lovers can act as though they are competing for your time this week, and while it's wonderful to be overloved, it's also hard to choose how to divide your attention.

You'll want to start setting clear boundaries with both, and even though you appreciate how loyal and committed they both are to your happiness, the only person who can determine your schedule is you.

Leo

You know that you'd like to start taking better care of yourself, not just for yourself but also for others. When you exercise, eat right, and get enough sleep you feel so much better.

And, this also boosts your sense of sensuality and confidence. So, don't put yourself at the bottom of your life, start making your needs a top item priority.

Virgo

Even in love, there are times when you have to fake it until you make it, so doing the acts of love can be helpful for the emotions to follow.

You don't have to be intimate with someone you're not ready to be close to yet, but you can enjoy kind conversations, walks, or doing things that you love without the need to please anyone else but yourself.

Libra

Bringing someone home to meet your parents is a big deal, and. you don't want to take this step lightly especially if you have not shared that you have met someone you feel serious about.

But the window of opportunity is here for the taking if you are interested in crossing over to the next step of your relationship. While it may not be something you thought you'd do so soon, if it feels right, then you could be inclined to just do it.

Scorpio

When you're ready to talk, you would like your partner to realize how tough this is for you. So, when they are unavailable, not answering the phone or leaving texts on read, then it can frustrate you to no end.

You may take this as a signal that they don't care, but before you shut the door and close down, ask first. Something may be going on that they haven't shared with you, and you may find their absence or lack of attentiveness forgivable.

Sagittarius

Investing in yourself, mental health, emotional needs, and physical ones too, is never a waste of money. In fact, it's an investment that gifts everyone in your life.

So, if you feel the desire to go on vacation or indulge in some retail therapy, do you, Sagittarius? You need what you need, and there is no shame in that.

Capricorn

If you want romance, Capricorn, you may have to be the one who initiates it today. You could drop hints or wait for the other person to invite you out for Valentine's Day or a date.

But, it's OK to be the first one to ask if that's what you want. Today, don't beat around the bush or be indirect. Instead, go for what you want without fearing rejection, especially while Mars and Venus are in your sign.

Aquarius

When it comes to deciding who you will love, Aquarius, it's your call. You may feel something so deeply in your heart, even if people you trust in your life seem to think that your partner isn't perfect for you.

It's smart to listen to advice or signs of red flags but if you're not seeing them, then follow your heart.

Pisces

A confession can throw you off guard when you hear from a friend that they think they're in love with you. You might not have expected their feelings to be so strong, but the signs have been there.

This is the moment where you can decide if you want to take things to the next level or keep them platonic. Perhaps, what's amazing for love is right before your eyes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.