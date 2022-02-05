Love Horoscope For Sunday February 6, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 6, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, February 06, 2022.

Aries

You're a little more cautious about love right now, so when a person you've been dating pushes you to become an item, that may not be what you want — just yet.

Even in a committed relationship, your autonomy is what you value the most at this time. It's best to be upfront about what you're feeling, and if you need time, just say so.

Taurus

Respect may be something you earn, but for you, there is a line in the sand when it comes to how patient you'll wait.

From being left on read to not confirming plans, various signals can communicate disregard for your time.

Dealbreakers can be a big deal for you right now, and it will be important to show people how to treat you better. Maybe talk it over.

Gemini

Even though you are optimistic about love, perhaps putting your entire all into a relationship, a part of you may wonder if your effort is going to be reciprocated or not.

The desire to pull back your affection could be strong today, and it might not be a bad idea to withdraw and gather your feelings about love, relationships, and your own needs or wants in a relationship with an equal.

Cancer

It's good to be conservative in your generosity at times and to wait and see how much you ought to give and when.

There's a pullback in your resource sector and this may be a sign to hold a few of your desires to share and be expressive with a partner. In other words, a bit of reservedness goes a long way.

Leo

Exercise caution? Yes, you will, but only because your heart is on the line.

You'll be making lots of connections with long-term potential but a part of you may still want to take things slowly without rushing the process.

You have learned a lot while Saturn has been in your sector of relationships, and this can be a positive for you over the next few days.

Virgo

You might be ready to let someone into your life in a bigger way, but there could remain some obstacles to doing so right now.

A few loose ends in your personal life can distract or deter you from getting together with your significant other.

Anticipate longer hours at the office this week. So, if you want to make something romantic happen, you'll need to plan ahead.

Libra

It's nice to be such a romantic, but even you can run out of fresh ideas on what to do or try to please your partner.

With Valentine's Day coming soon, you may feel unsure what to do to plan ahead.

Perhaps you will need to get creative and look up ideas on Pinterest, blogs, or even TikTok to see what you'd like to do.

Scorpio

Family members may be overly protective of you the next few days, and their criticisms or warnings about what not to do or to do when using dating apps or meeting people online can be hard to hear.

It may be best to keep certain things off the radar for well-intended parents who are less open to your way of thinking.

Be cautious but when something feels right to you, you may simply need to ease into it.

Sagittarius

Pleasant conversations can be such a warm and welcome way to end the day. You may find that you're taking the lead in the conversation a bit more than usual.

So, today be a bit mindful about the amount of time that you share and that the other person has a chance to put in their own thoughts and ideas.

Capricorn

You are wide open to building a beautiful relationship with someone and the timing seems perfect. There's an air of anticipation and optimism for your love life, Capricorn, and it's wonderful to feel the warmth in your heart.

However, as anxious as you are to form something lasting, you may also feel the need to be careful about doing too much, too soon. So, don't rush a good thing. Time is on your side.

Aquarius

Love always provides a wonderful opportunity to do things and to learn from them.

Whether you get to enjoy the heights of romance or the lows of heartache, today you'll feel grateful that you are where you need to be, whether or not you know what the future holds. At the end of it all, it's only love.

Pisces

Friends are there for you in big and small ways today, and in a sense, one person may feel like the backbone of your life.

You may find that you're able to do great things with the right encouragement from a partner who sees you for who you are and loves you for all that you will become.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.