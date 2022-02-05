One Card Tarot Reading For February 6, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, February 6, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Sunday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, February 06, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You have finally learned not to let fake lovers or false friends hold you back from feeling good about yourself.

You have come through the depths of despair and rising like a phoenix out of the ashes to a new height where confidence and self-control are yours to use anytime you want.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

There's no room for shame or feeling as though you didn't get all that you deserved this week.

The month is still young and you have plenty of time to catch up and get the things you wanted to accomplish under your belt. If it's back to the drawing board, then get to it, Taurus. You're going to win this battle.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

You have to depend on yourself a bit more than usual, but you shine when you are self-sufficient.

You will appreciate this form of me-time because when the project is done and all is through you not only get to see the work of your hands, but the credit is yours, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You have a lot of thinking to do, so make space for yourself to do so. Give yourself some time in the day to be quiet and in your thoughts. Clear the calendar.

Don't fill it with busy tasks that you can hold off for later. They can wait, but this is important, so do it for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

You will get out of this bind soon enough.

Right now, it's hard because you don't have all that you need, but eventually, with hard work, some sweat, and maybe even tears, you'll find that the hardest part of this adventure was necessary and not as bad as you had once feared.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Set high goals but break them down into small amounts. You may need to simplify and strategize every step of the way.

You don't need to accomplish every single goal all at once.

A little victory here and there is all that you need. And, trust that you will. You were destined to succeed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

When you are at a loss of where to start, use your imagination. There is so much power in visualization, Libra.

So, close your eyes and envision yourself walking into a day where everything is in the right order and you are where you are meant to be.

You will find that it's so much easier to carve your path when you have set your mind on higher things.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Some people do things they should not do, and to everyone's surprise, they aren't caught. The lack of justice in the world may grate on your soul today, but the truth is that you are not alone.

Say a little prayer and participate with the collective that asks for the universe to take a stand and render karma where it is needed.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Not everything you set to do needs to be completed. Sometimes the greatest thing you can ever accomplish is cutting a project off early where you see that you're not only frustrated but wasting time.

It isn't easy to have the tough conversation to say that 'this isn't for me', but when it must be done, be strong. You'll feel so relieved to take it off of your plate.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

There are times when slowing down is smarter than rushing ahead.

You might be dealing with a time-sensitive matter, but not making mistakes that could cost you more, in the long run, is better than hurrying and wishing you hadn't been so hasty later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

No one likes to be inconvenienced, but it's better to fix a problem early in the day than to find out about it when you can't do anything to resolve it.

So, open your mind to receive what at first sounds like negative news without feeling negative that it was heard. It might be the best communication you had all day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Hold your tongue, Pisces? Maybe not arguing is a good strategy when you feel like speaking your mind will only be a waste of your precious energy or time.

Vent to a friend or a loved one who understands instead of baring your soul to the person who you know will dismiss your point as irrelevant, then block, delete and send them on their happy way — wishing them well in the process.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.