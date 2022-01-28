Love Horoscope For Saturday January 29, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 29, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Aries

Things start to make sense as Venus stations direct bring you some credibility after trials and tests nearly had you feeling defeated.

Moments that affected your work also affected romantic relationships, but now you can start to feel more like yourself, Aries.

Don't worry, you will be able to make things right wherever a little temper flared or you felt like you didn't have time to swoon someone for who you've caught feelings for.

Taurus

You never know when Cupid will give you a second shot at love and romance. This could be a former lover stepping into your life again after a breakup that seems to be permanent.

Venus direct may have been harsh on your heart, Taurus, but now that it's returning back to normalcy, you might find that your love life does the same, too.

Gemini

When you lose, sometimes you win. Having recently been let out in the cold by a person you had your sight's on, you may start to see them reciprocating and returning some of the affection you thought had turned cold.

The energy of Venus direct in your sector of secrets may help to uncover the reasons why love was more complicated than it had to be, and even though it doesn't help to ease the bruising from the recent past, you are able to be forgiving and see the purpose in it all.

Cancer

It's a good practice to evaluate your love life and to give things a bit of time to simmer to see if you are with the right person or if your future together is meant to be.

During Venus retrograde, you may have had doubts creep in, and perhaps the thought that being single appealed to you for a moment.

But, true love wins and if you're in a relationship that's got the right things going for it, the positives will begin to flow again now that the planet of love and beauty has finally stationed direct. You made it, and now it's time to focus on bonding and rebuilding your love.

Leo

Isn't it so much nicer when you feel appreciated? Leo, you were putting in the effort and well, things didn't go as planned.

Bills didn't get paid on time even if you sent the check. A person didn't call back even though your date seemed magical and there was chemistry.

So now all the questions you've asked yourself about being cursed in love start to get answered.

Venus begins to align things in order and just before the New Moon takes place in your sign next week, you may feel more like yourself, and love can start to be easier for you to understand and pursue with the right person.

Virgo

Romance is all you need, right? Well, maybe not so much, but it's good to have when everything else is in order.

You are looking at the practicality of romance now, and even though your heart is wide open for a fling or to meet the right person, you will want to have your things in order so that your little love nest is perfect to have someone come over for dinner or a little slow dancing in the living room.

Libra

Your ruling planet, Venus is in the house where it feels most comfortable.

Things will begin to improve in your home life over the next few weeks, but the moment when Venus stations direct is the strongest time to make changes that you know are necessary for balance within the family.

You might be the initiator of these projects, and not without a little bit of resistance. This is OK as you start to share your vision of a happier future with others, perhaps not only in words but in the actions you take.

Scorpio

There's value to your words, Scorpio, and you know that you have a lot to say about love, life, and relationships.

Where you have felt tongue-tied and left wringing hands wondering how to get your point across you finally find the right way to deliver a caring message.

You may not always be the smoothest communicator right now, but whatever it is that you are ready to say, trust that Venus direct will help you to have it signed, sealed, and delivered without too much miscommunication in the process.

Sagittarius

Money may not buy you love, but when the bills are paid you have a strong sense of security that cannot be replaced by hugs, kisses, or someone else's care for your life.

You're way too independent, and with Venus stationing direct in your money sector, there can be a landslide coming your way that gives you a strong sense that you are taking care of yourself more and more and no one, no lover can ever take that away.

Capricorn

You know what you want and when you have it within view you're going to go after it. It's time to make some important promises to yourself, Capricorn, and while you have Venus in your sign, think profitability. Even though Venus does rule love, she also rules money.

So, what do you want to do to invest in yourself? What will give you a strong sense of accomplishment that will in turn make you feel ultra sexy from the inside out?

Aquarius

Sometimes you have to love people from a safe distance, and when you know that a person is toxic, no matter how much you try to make them see their ways, there are times when it's impossible.

Learning to love without holding on to expectations isn't easy, but with the changes taking place to Venus in your sector of hidden enemies, it's going to become a bit easier to wrap your mind around.

Pisces

A good friend may return to your life, and this is a wonderful thing to have when you need it the most. You never know, Pisces.

This could become the start of a friendship that becomes something unexpectedly more beautiful and romantic than you had previously dreamed. And isn't this something you wanted? To fall in love with your best friend?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.