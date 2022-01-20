Weekly Love Horoscope For January 24 - 30, 2022

As we begin the week we have our eyes set on the end of Venus Retrograde, but before we get to reach that point there will be a few more lessons along the way.

While many of us have been counting down to Venus turning direct on January 29th, there is still a week left to help us move through what this time period was supposed to teach us.

Venus in Capricorn isn’t overly romantic and really is more concerned about the pragmatic aspects of love. Think of acts of service over gifts or quality time.

For many the past month or so lacked a lot of the principles that we normally associate with being in a relationship, from dates to sweet little gifts and even sex could have all been reduced during this time period.

While it may not have been the highlight in terms of our favorite times in our relationships, it does serve a purpose.

When all of that is taken away, what does love feel like? Is the connection still felt? Is there still commitment and loyalty in the absence of all of that?

And most importantly, during this time, have we been able to weather astrological storms together?

These will be some of the questions that we are asked to consider as we move through this week beginning with Mars moving into Capricorn on January 24th, 2022.

This transit is all about hard work but in a very methodical approach. There is no typical Mars impulsivity here which in terms of love and relationships is exactly what creates that strong foundation together.

Some of these plans we may not yet be aware of though which is where the Venus Uranus trine comes in lasting until the beginning of February.

This transit makes us crave new beginnings and chapters in our romantic lives, so if we’ve been hanging onto a relationship out of comfort then this could be the time when we finally call it quits.

On the other hand, it can also inspire us enough to get over any lingering fears about starting or upgrading a current relationship.

When this energy combines with Mercury moving into Capricorn and the conjunction with Pluto it will feel like perfect timing as we will be drawn to have conversations or communicate about our futures and even what truths we’ve been hiding or even keeping from another.

All of this will peak on the 29th as we see Venus turn Direct and while it’s a momentous day, the story isn’t over yet as she will now retrace the degrees, she moved through prior to turning retrograde on December 18th.

Expect themes to emerge from early December and November.

This time though we’ve had the chance to not just see the truth or to choose love, but to invest in the love that is stable enough to remain committed within even the most challenging of times.

Weekly love horoscope astrological transits and important dates:

Monday, January 24th, 2022: Mars enters Capricorn

A time for action in a very determined and logical way. We will be able to push ahead through any problems or challenges, especially those that may stand in the way of relationships. While Mars tends to be impulsive, in Capricorn it becomes hardworking and diligent plotting the best way to make their dreams a reality.

Monday, January 24th, 2022: Venus in Capricorn trine Uranus in Taurus

This transit will be influencing our relationships from January 23rd to February 4th thanks to the slow-moving nature of both planets right now. For part of this transit, Venus will still be Rx, though she shifts on January 29th, 2022 giving us a few days of working with this energy while she is still direct.

Venus and Uranus mean changes are on the way, especially in our romantic relationships or in our homes. We will be craving newness that could inspire us to take that next step, whether it’s to move in together or finally end a relationship that had been in life-support.

Tuesday, January 25th, 2022: Mercury Retrograde enters Capricorn

This period of retrograde turns more intense today as we are going to be stepping onto the karmic ground of the Seagoat. During this time conversations and life decisions will become more serious but also carry with it a divine message.

If anything ends around this time it’s to purely make way for something better so it’s important to take accountability where we can, step up to have difficult conversations, and to trust that anything for you won’t be missed and anything taken away won’t be missed either.

Friday, January 28th, 2022: Mercury-Pluto conjunction in Capricorn

Exact today and tomorrow Mercury the planet that rules communication meets up with Pluto lord of the underworld.

Any lingering secrets could come out or even those truths that we’ve been avoiding. This is the time to face our darkness and the darkness of others, a major breakthrough point in relationships is possible.

Saturday, January 29th, 2022: Venus turns direct in Capricorn

The day we’ve all been waiting for. Any stresses that have existed in relationships should come to a resolution if the foundation was proven to be stable enough to weather anything, if not then this is the time that we would finalize our desire to move on. Venus in Capricorn was about showing us what was stable and what needed work.

During this phase, we were either forced to see that our love could withstand the test of time, or it couldn’t, whichever way it feels like it’s going, try to remember that everything happens for our benefit even if it isn’t always comfortable.

Weekly Love Horoscope For January 24-30, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

With this week's astrology lighting up a variety of houses for you it could bring up issues of how much time and attention you’ve been putting into your relationship versus other areas of your life.

Depending on what you’ve been doing and your definition of balance it could bring the realization that you’ve been investing a great deal of time within career or friends and need to rebalance, or it could mean your relationship has had you preoccupied, and you haven’t spent as much time with your other relationships or responsibilities.

Regardless though there is an underlying theme asking you to reflect on what you value most as this will help you determine what you truly need in order to feel balanced yourself, regardless of what it may look like for anyone else.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week could bring you face to face with your inner truth. Both for yourself and for whatever divine power that belief operates within this world. With your first and ninth houses being activated, your sense of self, as well as your spirituality, will be affected. This may also come up in terms of what you believe to be true about love, relationships, or even marriage.

Spirituality isn’t just the belief in the divine, but our own personal belief system that we operate from. With Venus turning direct in this house it could bring about a change in what you want or how you even define your sense of fulfillment in love. This may mean that you are now ready to enter a new phase of commitment or acknowledge that a particular relationship will never be what you truly need.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With so much Capricorn energy lighting up your eighth house of sex, death, and transformation this could be an especially big week for you. There has been a lot of growth in your life over the past couple of years thanks to the Eclipse Axis of Gemini/Sagittarius that just wrapped up last week. But there is still more to excavate and work through.

This week will bring the opportunity to reflect on what is stable in your life and relationships and what isn’t. It will also likely provide a new lens of perspective over the importance of physical intimacy and what purpose it serves in our lives and within our relationships.

Allow yourself to see things as they truly are and not how you wish them to be. You’ve come too far to not allow yourself to see the truth.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As you reach the pinnacle of Venus’s work in your seventh house, you are really at a point of no going back. Often in relationships, we can get stuck in the cycle of getting back what we once had, thinking that because we had it once we can.

Whether it was vulnerability, time spent, or even just connection. But oftentimes in relationships, we reach these points where there is no going back, there is only going forward or going our separate ways. It’s likely that you will reach the point where you can no longer continue on the same relationship path that you have been.

You will have to choose. But with Mars entering this house as well it means that you’re going to be making plans and slowly starting to make changes. This is okay, just remember we can pause to rest but we can’t give up.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While you’ve been so concerned about doing things differently, it may have been forgotten that the goal just isn’t to do things differently but to do them better. The reflection phase that you’ve been moving through is making healthier decisions in your relationships. This can play out in a variety of ways.

Both in the partners that you choose, in the conversations that you have, and in the boundaries that you instill. This week could provide you with an opportunity to see if you’ve actually been making healthier decisions or only trying to think that you are.

Try to be able to receive what this week brings you and look at everything as a chance to do and become better. It’s not easy to wake every day trying to be better than we were yesterday but it is the only way to never stop growing with our lover, and that is the true secret to a forever love.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week should bring some big relief for you specifically as Venus turns direct in Capricorn bringing with it a sense of life becoming more easygoing and happier. When this planet was retrograded in your fifth house it likely felt that life was mostly working and no joy as you were challenged to see if you’ve built the necessary foundations in your life and in your relationship.

There may have been some backtracking or old relationship issues dragged up from the past for you to reflect on or to start dealing with differently. If you have then this could be the start of a period of greater happiness and fulfillment in your love life, and if not then it’s time to face the lessons that you’re trying to avoid.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While this week will serve to be a point of awareness in your romantic relationships, it will especially affect those with that you share a home and life. The point of truth isn’t necessarily something to be wary of because it may bring some positive changes, think of moving in, buying a new home, or even an engagement.

Of course, if you do share your home with a partner that has seen its share of difficulties lately then it might be time for you both to move on, but it doesn’t guarantee that a breakup is in store for you this week.

With Capricorn in your fourth house being activated by both Venus and Mars this week it’s important to make sure that you both are on the same page in your relationship, and that both of you are working at building the relationship. While partners can take turns and step up in different ways during the relationship, the goal is for it to be complimentary so that neither feels drained.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This is a big week for you Scorpio as the Nodes just changed signs into your sign and Taurus for the next year and a half or so. Changes are on the way for you in terms of your sense of self, ego development, and relationships.

All of which are tied in together. But this week Capricorn is lighting up your third house of communication encouraging you to share your thoughts, feelings, and needs with your partner. This may be about past occurrences as Venus is still retrograde this week, but it may not necessarily have to do with this relationship.

It may be about how your relationship history has affected you now, or even how your childhood has. Because you are entering a phase of enormous growth it’s important to make sure to have the conversations that this phase of your life will require you to.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While you’ve been so focused on your career and monetary value, it’s time now to take a closer look at the relationships that you most value in your life. We go through different seasons in our lives and sometimes we do have to focus on work more than love, but your relationship should be the place that helps nurture you so that you can continue to show up as your best in all areas of your life, including your career.

How you value people and even love in your life has been evolving and what you previously needed from a partner may have changed. This week with Mars, Venus, and even Mercury all in your second house, it’s time to not just face your new truths about what and who you value but to make plans and communicate so that you can build a life around just that.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week will bring some new awareness for you about your sense of self and inner identity. There may also be a shift between what you use to shape that as well. If you’ve been letting your relationship define you and your sense of worthiness in your life, then this week could bring a shift in realizing that only you can define yourself and that whether or not you’re in a relationship doesn’t speak to the person that you actually are.

This may mean that as you are feeling stronger in your sense of self and able to more truly describe what defines the relationships you previously needed to do that are no longer needed. Or they may need to be redefined themselves.

Trust in what comes up and the new realizations you have, even if it seems scary because this will allow you to create a healthier version of love in which you realize the difference between needing a partner and needing a partner to define you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As you move through the astrology of this week you’ll be asked to reflect on and bring to light what normally is unconscious. This is thanks to your twelfth house being activated by the surplus of Cappy energy. This heavy earth energy isn’t always welcomed by you as it can feel like it cramps your style or even just your ability to move freely in the direction that you want to soar in.

But it is all serving a purpose. This week will ask you to go deep, not just in your current relationship, but your history to flush out anything that is still unconscious that may be affecting you and your decisions.

It’s almost as if you need to make sure that it’s your healing and higher self that is driving the car and not your wounding as this would lead to a very different destination. You don’t have to rush this process, but it is one that you are going to have to deal with before fully moving forward.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You’ll be moving through a lot of different energy this week creating somewhat of a mixed bag of what to expect. Jupiter in your zodiac sign is the big energetic influence for this year which will bring in abundance and luck in all areas of your life. This week though Venus turns direct in your eleventh, bringing into focus how your social standing affects your romantic relationships.

Whether this is you purely needing to have greater balance in your life with equal importance in your romantic relationship and friendships or whether the opinions or beliefs of others are impacting your relationship will only be what time reveals this week. Ultimately you know the truth of what is behind the lessons and the work this week.

With Uranus affecting your third house, you could find yourself having some unexpected conversations but remember with all this Capricorn energy it’s only going to lead to greater stability to make sure to show up, no matter how uncomfortable you may feel.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, www.wordsofkaterose.com.