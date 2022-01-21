Your horoscope for the week of January 24 - 30, 2022 is here with your astrology forecast for all zodiac signs during the Sun in Capricorn entering Aquarius season.

On day one, January 24, 2022, we have Mars entering Capricorn, and for the Fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius), that means big business and major opportunity ahead.

We're also looking at the end of Venus retrograde by the week's end, which will be particularly important for the Earth signs. Love is about to open up for many, many people.

All zodiac signs included. Air zodiac signs will respond well to the influence of Moon conjunct Mercury, while the Water zodiac signs may feel challenged by Sun square Uranus.

All in all, we're looking at a week filled with diversity. There will be ups and there will be downs, and while it may not be a wild ride. It will be a week that is here to teach us exactly what we need to know.

Horoscope For The Week Of January 24 - 30, 2022



Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your week is about finally watching things come through for you. You have been impatient, yet there was no choice, you had to hold on and wait for whoever or whatever it was that needed to come through for you.

And this week you get to see it come to its completion. Take what you've learned here and to capitalize on it, Aries. This is a money week for you. Learn how to invest both your time and your hard-earned cash.



Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your love life has been a shooting star for a long time, and it does not look like it's about to end any time soon. You can expect the week to go well, until the weekend, where it's simply going to take off like a rocket.

Feel the energy and power of who you are, and know that whoever you take along with you on this wild ride. They're going to love you for it — forever.



Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This week shows huge potential for you in terms of working with your partner on matters most important.

While your togetherness works because you love each other, you'll notice something else: you're able to get along in ways that have nothing to do with love.

For some Gemini's, a partnership of another sort may startup. Imagine going into business with your romantic love? It's quite possible, during this week.



Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Miscommunications are resolved during the week, which leads to new and improved methods; you will learn what pushes your partner's buttons this week, as well as being able to speak your mind to let them know what pushes yours.

One little argument will lead to a rapturous new understanding, and the makeup sex will be off the chain!



Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Wake up and smell the new career! It is on, Leo, and whether this is in the entertainment field, or it's got something to do with any number of your amazing talents, you'll be asked to step up and show off what you've got.

You are more than ready, and you didn't think you could hold out another minute, yet, here it is, your big op, as they say. Knock 'em dead, tiger. (Sorry, LION.)



Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

With Mercury retrograde, you've had about as much as you can take of people not reading instructions, not doing their job, and not helping out.

Your anxiety is on high all week long, and you can't stop complaining. You know you're right, and the truth is that you are right.

You're surrounded by lazy bums who don't lift a finger to do anything other than scroll on their phones. Arg, there's just so much a Virgo can take!



Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Now YOU, on the other hand, have a nice, easy-going week ahead of you, and one that seems to blossom as the days go by.

By the end of the week, you'll get the full-throttle affect of Venus going direct, and if you had any issues whatsoever with your romantic partner, they will be resolved.

There are so many things to look forward to, Libra, just keep your head on your shoulders and stay humble.



Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

So far, the month in general has been a little rough on you. This week is definitely going to change all that.

What went wrong in the past is that you turned all vicious on the wrong people, and it lashed back at you.

Now, you know exactly who to blame, attack, and accuse, and on some weird Scorpio plane of existence, that makes you happy. Know thy enemy, right?

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Bring the money on home, Sagittarius. As a creative type, you've often believed that money wasn't important — it was all about THE ART.

Holy smokes, did that not work out, or what? Something hits you this week where you will come to terms with the idea that MONEY IS GOOD. Maybe not 'greed' but hell yes, money is a good thing.

And now, you're able to make it. Once you get a taste of that green salad, you'll be wanting more and more, and you'll get it!



Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's almost going to feel like a switch is going to flip, and suddenly you'll go from the disbelieving naysayer to the optimistic, "Yes I can" person of hope. What's really special about this is that it covers all bases, including health and love.

Your love life is about to go into PASSION MODE when the weekend hits, and you're going to sail right home when Venus goes direct as if it's meant just for you. (Maybe it is?)



Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You didn't do all that studying for no reason. In fact, you're going to play the role of teacher/adviser this week, based on your exceptional experience.

You're feeling a little more mature than usual (probably because your birthday is coming up) and it's going to manifest as you being the go-to person in the fam who has all the knowledge and wisdom. Do you love being this person? Well heck yeah, you do.



Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

This week starts out rough and ends up with you not giving a dang. Yes, that's an actual dang. And when you do give a dang. things tend to open up for you.

It's the old "give it up, get it all" routine, and that's about the whole of it for your week. Why bother clutching so tightly to an idea that your fingers break? Let go, and watch it all flow...your way.



Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

