One Card Tarot Reading For January 25, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, January 25, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Tuesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

It's not good to dwell in the past, but it's wonderful to reminisce.

There's nothing wrong with kicking back to old tunes that you loved to listen to in high school or going through Facebook memories that include quotes, posts you made, and pictures of friends whom you've not seen in years.

These are the moments that remind you how sweet life is and how change works. It's good for you to reflect, Aries, so why not do it?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You have the edge right now in a few areas of your life, Taurus.

In part, it's due to the work you've done to set yourself up in your career and the other half is due to your persistence. So, because you are close to sitting pretty, enjoy all you've created for yourself.

There's no reason not to celebrate your accomplishments and to realize how blessed you are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Life can be so confusing at times, and it does not help when you are dealing with difficult people who are impatient and unkind.

So, don't let these individuals get under your skin, Gemini. Focus on yourself. You can't change the world, but you can control how you respond to any adverse situation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You aren't the rule breaker type but today things change. You might be compelled to do things your way and leave the status quo behind.

It can be a tough call for you, Cancer, but the truth is you're learning that sometimes in life to get ahead you have to be the one to remove the barriers to change. It's no fun, but someone has to do it, and it might as well be you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Are you ready to do something extraordinary? This vision you've been carrying in your heart is ready to be born.

Now, all you have to do is nurture it and act on what you've been thinking. Are you afraid? That's normal. Don't let a little fear stop you from living your life as big as you know you're meant to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Are you becoming overly dependent on others? Do you feel lonely when you have to do certain things by yourself? It's time to break out of this mindset by starting small.

Enjoy dinner out with just yourself. Attend a movie solo. Go for a walk. Learn to celebrate alone time as a gift that you give to yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Gone are the days when you allow people to talk down to you. You've learned that if anyone is going to be in your corner showing respect, it's got to be you and you alone. You're learning to show up for yourself in ways you had not in the past.

Your confidence and courage have risen significantly and life has taught you to not worry what others think when you're in the zone.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Finally, you're no longer worrying or overthinking what someone else thinks of you. Worry is as they say 'interest paid on a debt you don't owe'. It serves you no purpose and isn't worth your while.

There's no reason for you to be overly concerned right now. Wait and see. The one thing you feared will likely not happen, and the problem you thought could never be solved may find a solution without your help.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can feel so unfair and unjust at times, but the truth is that karma is always watching and keeping tabs on who does what and when. If not in this lifetime, Sagittarius, the person you feel got away with it all will get their due in the next.

You may not get the pleasure of seeing revenge served up cold, but you trust that the universe does keep evil and good in balance, which is also why it's important to not let this get to you. Instead, live your life as the best version of yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

You are a bit out of tune with your inner voice and instincts and it could be a mixture of exhaustion, a busy schedule, and too many things going on.

So, when you are at the end of the day, kick back and relax. Don't let anything disrupt your quiet time. Protect it and guard it until you are feeling more like yourself again.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Apathy is the enemy of love, so when you stop caring about a person and no longer feel angry or upset, that's when you know that the relationship is truly over.

You might feel a bit of emptiness from the lack of any emotion, but Aquarius, this is a really good sign. It means you're not only healed but your heart is finally free.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

The day can whiz by and cause you to forget a few loose ends, but don't let that create problems for you. You don't want to cut corners unnecessarily.

You know that this often can come back to hurt you in the end. So, practice caution. Go back and recheck your work. A few moments of extra due diligence can't hurt you, it can only help.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.