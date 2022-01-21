One Card Tarot Reading For January 22, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, January 22, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Saturday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

When something you loved comes to an end, it hurts, doesn't it, Aries? The first thing you'd like to do is fill the time and space with something else so that the brokenness is numbed and you feel better faster.

But, this is a beautiful time for healing and growth. Don't fill the emptiness with just anything. Use it to review your life and to nurture your heart and soul back to wholeness.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Why wish for something good to happen? Hard work, tenacity, perseverance are the script for success.

You can wish, dream, and envision all you want, but now it's time to get down to the nitty gritty and put your energy into manifesting your hopes so that they come true for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You are at the tail-end of a difficult season in your life that was both costly and sad, and now as you stand on the other side of your journey aren't you glad you didn't quit?

You are and still continue to be a fighter. You have all that you need in your life now, and best of all you know the truth about who your friends are and who aren't the people in your circle of trust.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

You worked so hard to get to where you are today, and even though you feel like you've got so much left to learn, you're actually doing well for yourself and ready to take on additional challenges.

You don't need to remain in the seat of a student. Now it's time for you to be the one who leads the way and helps others to learn the same skills you trained so hard to master.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You might not like a big debate, but you are going to find yourself in an argument with a person who delights in sparring with others. They may know which buttons to push to incite anger and rage within you.

You might be caught off guard if you continue to give this individual the benefit of the doubt. See their true colors, lion. Don't be naïve. You know what you're dealing with, so handle it with your mind and if you must, strong words.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You have a feather in your cap and you are positioned in such a way that gives you a bit of an edge.

If you've done all that you needed to do, planned ahead, and gave your all, don't let worry ruin the day. What is meant to happen will. At some point in time, you have to trust that your best is enough.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Your inner life, thoughts, feelings, and sense of urgency can create a safe place for your emotions to rest, or a foster dread if you're unsure where you stand on a matter.

The Nine of Swords reversed indicates that you might be struggling with a problem that has gotten the best of you.

Instead of self-blame or guilt moving you in one direction or another, work on your fears to see if you can get to the bottom of your concerns. Search for awareness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

No one was made to keep going beyond what is humanly possible. You have drive and determination but that doesn't mean you have to be a superhero who doesn't need rest too.

If you're combatting a cold, fatigue, or just need a mental break, take one. You deserve it, Scorpio. Your body is asking for you to tend to it and give it some love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

The last thing you need to do is add one more item to your to-dos.

Sagittarius, you've got a running list of tasks and as much as you'd like to be there for every person you love you need to also be realistic.

Have you ever considered that staying busy is a form of distraction that prevents you from feeling or thinking? Let the dust settle a little bit so you can return to mental clarity.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Your feelings are like a mirror to your soul and when you pay attention to what you are going through and your reactions, it shows you the condition of your health at that time.

Are you overreacting? Are you emotional? These are signals, Capricorn, to wake up and listen to what it is your body, mind, and spirit are trying to say.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Workplace culture and personalities are complex, Aquarius. Not everyone is going to always get along with each other. Some people may just bump heads even though everyone sees how similar their personalities are.

You might be playing the role of the referee a bit longer until these interpersonal conflicts resolve. it's stressful today, but tomorrow, it will start to show signs of improvement.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You are one smart cookie, Pisces, and even though you know more than the average person, you don't always let on that you do. Your humbleness is endearing, but it's also off-putting.

Someone may need to know your area of expertise. So, why not humble brag a bit just to make others aware that you can help out when or if they should ever need it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.