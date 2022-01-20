When Mars at a critical degree is the transit we are working with down here on Earth, we can expect excessive worry, hyper behavior, manic action, and explosive tempers.

It's not anybody's favorite transit, that's for sure. And when this transit inches its way into relationships, heads will roll.

If your relationship has been teetering on the brink of disaster, Mars at a critical degree will all but insure that it topples off the edge.

There's no "let's think about this" during Mars at a critical degree. There are only rash decisions made in passion, with little consideration for anything but the moment. No foresight, just plain old passionate screeching.

As we might already know, Mars energy is destructive almost all the time. It's part of what balances the universe out. We can't have all peace, all the time.

We have to have our chaos and our destruction, it's just part of nature. And we humans, down here on Earth, are part of that nature. So prepare for the worst, and hope for something a tad better.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Fall Apart During Mars At A Critical Degree, January 21 - 22, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This is one heck of a week for you, Aries. It's like you're the poster person for wild times and tricky transits. What you can expect today is a fight to blow all other fights out of the water with your present romantic partner.

Do you love them? Yes, you do. Do you feel that you are in the right when it comes to an argument you're presently having with them? Yes, you do.

Will you stand tall and defend your point of view, even if it means you rip them to shreds and end the relationship once and for all? Absolutely! For the sake of being right, you will end your relationship with someone you love. Your pride is fierce, Aries. Hope that works out for you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There really isn't a time in your life when you don't believe you're as close to perfect as a person can get. In romance and relationships, you feel it's your moral obligation to teach your partner the ways of the world.

You never consider that the other person has autonomy or their own functioning brain, which suggests that you believe you are alive in a world full of morons.

During Mars at a critical degree, you'll make sure that the moron you chose as your mate gets to feel like the moron you know they are and guess what?

They aren't a moron at all. In fact, they see through you, right down to your last neurotic, self-hating bone. Surprise! They're going to leave you first.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's almost as if you've been waiting for the moment to spar with someone — anyone. Might as well be the person who takes your crap the most, right? Well, here's the moment where everything flips on its head. Mars at a critical degree does NOT have your back, Scorpio.

So, if you're planning on spewing poison on your partner, simply because you're on edge and need to vent, you might want to save that toxicity for the person in the mirror, because your partner is not in the mood for your BS.

Keep in mind, Mars at a critical degree may not be on your side, but it may very well be pumping someone else up for a fight. And this fight is one you are destined to lose.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.