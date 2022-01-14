Welcome to the Weekly One Card Tarot Reading for January 17 - 23, 2022, and here are your predictions for each zodiac sign in astrology.

There's one theme that seems to be going very strong this week, according to the cards, and that seems to be something we all have in common: we're tired. Simply that, people are pooped.

Whether it's that we work too hard, or that we think too much about how we work too hard, or that we just don't care anymore because we are so dang tired that we can hardly think...we are going to spend this week in desperate need of either a vacation or a new life.

If only we could just pop into a new life and rev ourselves up with inspired energy.

Well, we can, after all, our lives are our responsibility and if it bugs us enough, or if we are so weary that we can see nothing else but tiredness, then we have to make yet another effort to get ourselves out of this collective funk. Come on, people. Let's whip this. Snap out of it!

Weekly One Card Tarot Reading, January 17 - 23, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

This card in its reversed state means that you are bound to experience conflict, incompletion, and an inescapable need to overcome obstacles.

There are things that are preventing your progress, and you need to confront them head-on if you are ever going to free yourself from the mess that is promised you.

You need to act now and you need to be able to fearlessly approach whoever is responsible for the obstacles they throw your way.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Astrologically, it makes sense to get this card, especially in its reversed state as this is a week made up of rebellious actions and conflicted thoughts.

You are so close to your goal, Taurus, and yet this week takes you back a notch. Not because you aren't doing what's necessary, but because you're not getting the chance to be your best.

It's almost as if those around you want you to be mediocre. Maybe you shine too much and others are jealous of your brilliance? It's quite possible.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

This is the week where you change your mind. What a Gemini thing to do, when you think about it. You're about to do a complete about-face, a reversal of thinking.

You are determined to change something and you won't stop until it's complete. The ways of the past are no longer working for you, and you've discovered what's needed in order to implement change. It's all on you, and you will be driven to accomplish this, during the week.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You'll be experiencing the kind of week where you can't keep your head in one place, meaning you're scattered and off in fantasyland.

You can't commit to anything, and you're not about to take much seriously, and that's OK because nothing requires too much of you during the week. You can do what's necessary, but no more. You need some downtime and you are happy to take it, at your will, on your own time.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Not your best week to date, Leo, as you'll be feeling tired and dejected. What's going on is that you are finding it hard to deal with life's everyday demands, and you're simply too weary to work up your usual sunshine-y smile.

You feel like you need a break in a very desperate way, yet you cannot see one coming any time too soon. This week demands only patience from you, and you feel that is wearing very thin.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Finally. Justice is a very good card, especially if you've been waiting on a verdict or a decision that concerns you, your finances, and your standing at the workplace.

It would appear that you will be praised for something you've done, and you'll be congratulated and validated. Will this turn into money? No. But you will get the affirmation that you've done the right thing at the right time. Respect abounds.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Expect this week to be filled with mistrust as you find that you cannot be in the presence of certain people without flinching.

There's nothing you detest more than people who lie outright to your face, and you'll get a chance to see this in action during the week. You feel you've given enough of yourself away and now it's time to start withholding again.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Every now and then you come on with so much confidence that you actually believe that no one can resist your charms.

This week proves different, and the results will be humiliating and humbling. You will be seen for who you are, and called out for it. Do not be surprised if someone claims that you are manipulative and foolish. It seems not everyone buys what you are selling this week.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Get ready to say the wrong thing at the wrong time and end up regretting everything that escaped those blurting lips of yours. You are going to prove yourself to be all mouth and no action this week.

While that may seem impossible, even you can have weeks where you produce nothing but trash. This is one of those weeks. Keep the talk to a minimum and you might escape becoming a total fool.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Because you are not going to get the 'green light' this week, your work plans will come to an abrupt halt, and that is going to bug you so much that you might just become irate.

This card, reversed promises nothing but upsets and delays. It's the perfect anti-card for a Capricorn as all you really crave is order and functionality. Expect chaos and disagreement from coworkers.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Looks like you're the one who gets away with having a really awesome week, Aquarius. This card is quite lovely and will have you living your life as you wish to in peace, in harmony, and with a touch of creativity as well.

You can stand back this week and thrill to the success of past actions and how they've panned out for you this week. You worked hard and you get to enjoy the fruits of your labor during this week.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You're just not about doing a good job this week. If you could phone it ALL in, you would. This card represents mediocrity and the desire to bypass all responsibilities.

Perhaps it's simple laziness, or maybe you no longer care. What you're doing does not inspire passion, and so it's starting to leave you feeling dull and disinterested.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda