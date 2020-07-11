Which Zodiac Sign Is Fearless

These people are the bravest of them all!

Which zodiac sign is the most fearless of them all?

When I think of the word "fearless," my mind automatically thinks about a person who is not afraid of anything.

I've learned that this notion is not the most accurate definition.

Being fearless means someone knows that challenge that lays ahead of them, but they tackle it head-on.

Which is why Aries is the most fearless zodiac sign in astrology.

Aries will tackle any problem without thinking about the repercussions (good or bad) they might face.

Fearless people are commendable in their actions because of how well they can maintain their cool even in the most gut-wrenching situations.

They know how to achieve any goal and will never doubt their greatness.

Have you ever wondered if the guy you're crushing on is a total warrior on and off the battlefield?

Or do you have absolutely no clue how to even determine something like this?

Well, the answer is easier to find than you think!

The stars we try counting in the night sky are the ones that can help us determine so much more about ourselves than we realize.

Astrology is our go-to guide when it comes to discovering someone's true personality traits and why they act the way they do.

Some of you might think it's a bunch of garbage, but astrology can truly help us understand the complexities of many people in our lives and beyond.

When you are one of the fearless zodiac signs, people might regard you as being stuck up or very arrogant.

In some cases, you might be overly confident in everything you do.

While there is no harm in being unafraid of any task, this quality comes with an uncertainty that can make others see you as someone who does not fear anything but fear itself.

Today I am going to share with you who I believe is the most fearless zodiac sign of them all!

The Most Fearless Zodiac Sign: Aries (March 20- April 19)

Ah yes, the mighty ram. If it couldn't have been more obvious who the number one contender is in the race for who is the most fearless, Aries takes the cake.

These rambunctious rams know how to make an entrance.

They were born to be leaders of a pact.

They will never be seen following a group of people.

Instead, you will almost always see them creating their own path while bringing the proper attention to what they're doing.

Aries are very competitive and want nothing more than all eyes to be on them when they conquer the highest mountain and lowest depth in the ocean.

They are true adventurers of life and want to be the first people to do something everyone else is afraid to do. They love a challenge!

They are not afraid to speak their mind against anything you might throw at them.

Politics, religion, love, you name it, the Aries will give you their direct input and not be afraid of what you might think.

Being fearless can be seen as a heroic act, but with great resilience follows destructive outcomes.

Because of how persistent and brave an Aries is, it can lead them into a dark forest without realizing the floor is full of thorns and snakes.

Being unafraid of life's many challenges can be more harmful than beneficial, Aries.

You love a challenge and will do anything to prove just how mighty you are.

Unfortunately, the Aries was uniquely designed to be impulsive and act when they know there is an audience waiting for a show.

The Aries is not easily swayed so even if you are trying to look out for them, they will go against your better judgment.

They would rather prove to you and everyone else that they are not afraid of anything.

Aries, you may be at the top of the list for being the most fearless of all the zodiac, but beware of the horrors you might face because of how curious you are to go against the better will of your own safety.

