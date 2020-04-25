Love is a battlefield regardless of its with family, friends or a lover.

When you're a kind hearted zodiac sign, it can feel like people take advantage of you more than you'd like them to.

The struggle is real when people know your heart is pure.

Why do kind-hearted zodiac signs get hurt so easily?

People who have soft hearts can be extra sensitive.

Their hearts are frail when it comes to love.

Love is a beautiful thing but when people take our kindness for weakness it could either empower us by making us stronger or it can make us feel like we are not worth it, but in reality we really are.

When we put everything into something or someone it can really hurt when they do not reciprocate those same feelings.

Being kind-hearted can be both a curse and a blessing.

Even if you do get hurt a thousand times because you have a good heart, you should never change who you are because you might find that one person who will love you for you.

When you have a good heart you tend to see the best in people, you have the biggest heart, you are a good listener and you care about others feelings.

All of these factors play a huge part in understanding that having a frail heart doesn’t seem all that bad.

I believe it is amazing to be in tune with your emotions as well as others and we need more people that have hearts of gold that can make our world a better place for our children.

But does our zodiac sign play a role in the emotions and hearts that we have?

Some zodiac signs are very sensitive and some zodiacs can lack emotions and are not affected by anything at all.

These characteristics are not necessarily bad but depending on your zodiac you are bound to fit in either one of these categories.

Here are 6 kind-hearted zodiac signs who get easily hurt, per astrology:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is the most sensitive of the zodiac. They are very giving and love to give and receive love.

Whether it’s from family, friends or a lover, they enjoy love and affection and if they are not receiving the same love back, it can really break their hearts.

The best way to love a cancer is to not take advantage of their loving nature.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios bury their emotions because they have fragile hearts deep down.

They do not like to be rejected and if they feel like they are then it will not be a good thing.

Scorpios are able to pay attention to the details and spot if you are taking advantage of them even when you think they don’t know.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Secret emotional people.

They are very sensitive but they are great at putting on a show but behind the curtains, their hearts are very frail.

They try to be tough but deep down they are lovers and love giving and receiving affection.

They refuse to get their heart broken so they will hesitate to let you know that you have their heart in your hand.

Even when you didn’t know, you’ve had it all along.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This sign is highly sensitive.

They will give you anything but once you betray them all hell breaks loose.

They are wearing their hearts on their sleeve.

So if you say something out of the way to them or do something to hurt them.

Then they will do anything to make you feel the pain you have caused them so please handle them with care.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This sign will not take anything less than expected.

They are very fragile and they want all of your attention when they are into you.

They believe in loyalty so if they are loyal to you they expect the same.

If you break their hearts they will be so heartbroken that it will be your last and only time making that mistake.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This crazy lion is filled with extreme emotions.

They are very sensitive and impulsive.

They are super emotional. Leos thrive on loyalty and if you do not give them the same back then they will roar just like their symbol animal, a lion.

They are usually the life of the party but if you try to dim it then they will become aggressive because they are easily offended by situations.

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.