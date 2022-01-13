3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Improve During The Sun Trine Saturn Starting January 14 - 15, 2022

Three zodiac signs will find that their relationships improve during the Sun trine Saturn starting January 14 - 15, 2022.

During Sun trine Saturn, we will start to see the people in our lives for who they are, which doesn't necessarily mean it's a bad thing.

Oftentimes, we make our judgments on a person due to a first impression; we assume this person is the sum of the characteristics they reveal to us.

The beautiful part about this is that sometimes it takes a while for that light to shine, but once we recognize the greatness within someone whom we underestimated, we may become smitten with love for this person.

In this case, we are talking about friendships, and for anyone who ever had a 'best' friend, you know all too well how it takes a while for these kinds of friendships to truly blossom.

During Sun trine Saturn, we will see that happen.

Sun trine Saturn has the big picture in mind; we're looking at long-term friendships that grow over time. We're talking about the recognition of friends as our true family members.

There is love here. There is trust as well, and this transit highlights all that is good within the friendship and inspires us to love our friends even more.

Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Improve During The Sun Trine Saturn Starting January 14 - 15, 2022:

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are one of those people whom folks around you either love or despise. You've just got that kind of personality, and when you see that there are people who don't get you, you move on, and who needs 'em!

Alas, you are also someone who attracts very loving and very attentive people into your inner circle, and during Sun trine Saturn, you're not only going to see who your best friends are, you're going to experience an upgrade with the friend you call 'best.'

Sun trine Saturn is like a magnifying glass that only shines on our best attributes. You'll be able to appreciate your friend even more during this time, and this sense of security and solidity will last for a lifetime.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Because loyalty is such an important thing with you, the friends whom you've kept with you for years are there for a reason — you trust them, and you feel in your heart that these people are good souls who would not betray you.

One of these friends will rise to the top of the heap during Sun trine Saturn, and you will feel such a sense of relief and joy when you see what this person is willing to do for you.

Now, it's not about who you can manipulate; it's about who is willing to stand by your side through thick and thin, and there is one friend in your life who will do that, and they'll do it until the day they die. Love and honor this friend, as they most certainly do you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have somehow managed to collect an amazing group of friends, and because of your super-friendly nature, each and every one of them is both important and special on their own.

You only do one on one friendships, and you've been able to keep strong, meaningful relationships going with each one. But one stands alone, and they are the ones that's going to shine like a rockstar during Sun trine Saturn.

Your best friend. You don't know what you'd do without them, and it will be during this transit that you'll be overcome with emotion and love for this person. Nobody comes between you and your bestie.

