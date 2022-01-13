One Card Tarot Reading For January 14, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, January 14, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Take your time, Aries. You've been hurt in the past, so when it comes to love, taking things slow is smart to do. When the right person comes along, things will spark naturally.

There's no forcing romance, so be open, but also don't worry if nothing is happening for you right now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Don't compare yourself to others, Taurus. Life isn't a race to the finish line called "Who has the most'.

It's you competing against yourself, right? So, count your blessings. It's not about who has the biggest house, the best apartment, or the nicest car. Try not to forget that wealth comes in all sorts of forms.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

You are just getting your barrings back again, and you know that this has been a tough path.

So, you're still reeling a bit from all that's going on and in survivor mode. The first step into your personal power is to claim it by taking one step of faith in the direction you are ready to go, even if you have to do it afraid.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Loneliness can be a gift, Cancer, especially when you feel as though the entire world has gone silent as you wallow in your fears.

But, this tiny moment of silence comes with opportunity. In the quiet of your inner voice, you can give birth to a new you without any confusion or opinion from others.

What is it you want to do next in this chapter of your life? Who is it that you want to be?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Money problems can cause a lot of stress, but Leo, getting money is almost as easy as losing it.

You have to work a little bit harder and try something creative to make your financial picture better. It's not going to be easy, but you're a hustler, and before you know it — cash flow.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

It does not feel like it now, but this challenge is going to make you so much stronger and better than ever before.

If we only experience happy times in life then we miss out on growing. You are going through these experiences to help you to be the person you want to be, not to stay who you were in the past.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

People mean well, but they do not know the ins and outs of your relationship. That's why asking for advice can confuse your decision-making.

You know if your heart what you must do, so rather than ask continuously for advice or to get affirmation, believe in your ability to make the right choices.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

No, you're not cursed. Bad things really do happen to good people. This time around, chalk it up to bad luck, but things are going to start to turn around for you soon.

Bad luck can come in threes, so start the count down. This may be a rotten turn of events, but things are going to turn around soon.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

It's time to get creative, Sagittarius. No more excuses.

Let your imagination get its fill of some painting or a project that really gets your mental juices flowing. It's time to break free and make a work of art that you'll love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

You can fight change. You can even try to avoid it by pretending it's not going to happen, but at the end of the day, even if you do nothing life doesn't remain the same.

So, Capricorn, it's time to just roll with it. Eventually, you'll adjust and see that it's not all that bad.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Don't wait around for the call or the email to come to you. Instead, do something that helps to move it forward.

If you need to know about the status of a job offer or if someone is interested in you or not, simply send a text or email and ask. Then you won't waste energy wondering. You'll get your firm answer.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

The end of something is also the beginning of a new thing. It's not easy to say good-bye, but focus on the best part. You're saying hello to better!

