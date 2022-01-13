Yikes! Mercury retrograde is back and guess who it's bringing with it? Your ex.

Alert the media, the prodigal ex is returning, much like a bad penny. Unless of course, you like bad pennies, which, in that case, means you should expect a knock-knock on your social media door. It appears that 'ding dong' the witch isn't dead after all. Hmmm.

All jokes aside, Mercury retrograde loves to stir up the drama and goes about it with the ease of an imp let loose from the bottle. While it's hard to anthropomorphize a planetary transit, if Mercury retrograde had a face, it would be the face of your ex.

On January 14, 2022, we begin our first Mercury retrograde of the year - and thankfully, it won't be a very long stay, but over these next couple of weeks, we can anticipate the return of old photos, lost jewelry, corrupted files, and...our ex.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Returns During Mercury Retrograde Starting January 14, 2022:



Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As if you needed yet another thing on your already filled-to-the-brim plate, you will get the opportunity to put one more thing on top of it all: your ex.

This is not the fun ex of the past; the one you have fond memories of. Instead, this is the ex who really damages your life and doesn't seem to have any remorse about doing so.

You are being warned now, Aries, and don't listen to this person as they do NOT mean well. You caught on a long time ago to their wicked, wicked ways, and you know very well that their entire purpose in your life, as of now, is to manipulate and control you.

Do NOT let them into your heart, your home, or your mind. Mercury retrograde has prompted them to want to return, but as you know, all this person can possibly bring you is anger.



Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Mercury retrograde takes an ordinary situation and brings in the element of mischief. How this affects you is like this: you have an ex that's never really left you alone.

They text you all the time, and you reject them all the time, as in every single day. But now that Merc the Jerk is here, this ex is going to think they are extra cute by just showing up out of nowhere.

Do they know you are in a new relationship? They might, but the real question is, "do they care?" They do not. This person is so into themselves that you are merely a pawn in their game.

It's as if they are roleplaying themselves, they are so forgone in their knowledge (and acceptance) of what's real. Avoid, avoid, avoid, if possible. And be on the lookout, BOLO!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Too little, too late. That's what you already feel about this ex of yours, you know, the one you once loved who turned out to be the sickest person you've ever known.

Mercury retrograde is like a prankster that wants to try your patience by playing dangerous practical jokes on you.

Good thing you have changed so much since those days; it's very hard for anyone to pull the wool over your eyes, Gemini...though you can expect this to be attempted during this transit.

Do yourself a favor. Don't accept friend requests from strangers on your social media platforms. Lay off of bringing in new people for a short while. There's a good chance your ex is hiding behind a false name.



Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda