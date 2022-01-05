Love Horoscope For Thursday January 6, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 6, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, January 06, 2022.

Aries

Who you are is shining brightly today, in love and your relationships.

Even if you're not in a committed relationship, your colleagues, friends, and people who know you see the authentic person you are and they find it admirable and impressive.

Taurus

Venus and the Sun conjunct today in your sector of belief, and this is a powerful transit for you, Taurus, as you are ruled by the planet of love and beauty.

Focus on the miracles of life that are in front of you each day. While parts of your history may appear to be better than what you have now, the future is brighter. So, view it!

Gemini

The Sun and Venus speak in unison today in your sector of secrets, and this can be a time for forgiveness and letting go.

Don't hold on to any grudges, Gemini. They do not serve you well. Instead, aim to do things better now and in the future. Lay a foundation for love in all that you say and do.

Cancer

With Venus in your sector of commitments and marriage, how you are working with others is able to be reformed and changed.

Now that the vital life force of Venus is so close to the Sun, you may feel less open and receptive to suggestions from a partner, and this is not a time to try and force things but to work on yourself.

Leo

Sometimes people hide behind kindness to avoid feeling shame or negative emotions.

Pay close attention to things you do that may be signaling you are overcompensating. You may want to try not to people-please in exchange for love, as it's a power play that rarely wins.

Virgo

Your romantic life may need to take a backseat to the attention someone else seems to crave.

Life happens, and sometimes it is hard to just set the world aside and hang out with your love free from responsibilty. If you can't do things that you enjoy today, pencil some time in for later that is special and memorable.

Libra

There can be some power struggles that manifest in the home, involving property due to today's Venus conjunct the Sun.

Egos can clash and it can be hard to see things from the other person's perspective when Venus is being burned by the rays of the Sun.

Focusing on the facts and setting egos aside is a good way to negate the intensity of the day's energy.

Scorpio

What do you need to bring up and discuss? The day is perfect for conversations that are intense but timely.

The Sun and Venus conjunct in your communication sector and topics related to money, the status of the relationship, and how you and your significant other relate to one another are great to explore.

Pick a neutral spot to have your conversation, and if necessary, enlist the help of a therapist or relationship coach.

Sagittarius

Relationship on the rocks? The fray may show itself more clearly than ever before.

There are times when you know a relationship is coming to a close and when the Sun and Venus are conjunct in your sector of money, financial deal-breakers can become the catalyst to the end of your marriage.

Capricorn

Today, you may feel a strong sense of being invisible in the eyes of your significant other.

It's not that your relationship should be all about you and your wants and needs, but compromise is helpful and useful when it comes to a loving relationship with another person.

Aquarius

The past can be hard to let go of, and you may find it even harder to forget today during the Sun in your sector of hidden enemies when conjunct with Venus.

Try not to beat yourself up for things that you cannot change, and remember that you can learn from experience to be the best version of yourself with time.

Pisces

The needs of a friend can seem to overtake your relationship today.

A best friend with some sort of personal emergency may require you or your significant other's attention but, it's up to you to decide as a couple how far you'll allow this to invade your quality time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.