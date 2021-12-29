3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Leave Their Relationship During Mars Sextile Saturn, December 30, 2021 - January 8, 2022

Mars sextile Saturn. It's like an open invitation to a war amongst lovers. This is where things end, friends. This is where you say to your partner-person that it's over, kaput, done for.

This is the transit that rules departures and prompts endings. This is where we leave our marriages, our partnerships, our families. Sounds sad and drastic, but isn't that how life is sometimes? Desperate times require desperate measures.

There is nothing sad or drastic here, however. What we're looking at is an absolute necessity in the making. Not every relationship is meant to last, and when we buy into the idea that they're all supposed to be perfect, it makes it even harder to believe that ending it is actually a good thing.

It may be hard to leave a relationship, but it's a whole lot easier when you come to realize that this life of ours? It's short. How much of it do we want to spend living a lie? How many more years are we willing to give up for the sake of a love that does not work, nor will it ever?

3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Leave Their Relationship During Mars Sextile Saturn, December 30, 2021 - January 8, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You realized a long time ago that the love affair that you've gotten yourself into? It's not working. What's worse is that it's no longer a love affair.

It's a full-on, dedicated, working partnership and it is both loveless and boring. Now we all know that there is no such thing as a bored Aries, and that is because they get up and leave when the times get boring.

What you have working to help you here is Mars sextile Saturn, which backs up your every desire to get the hell out of this relationship. What were you thinking about staying?

Did you just assume that happiness would eventually drop down from the heavens and that you'd get a drop or two in time? It doesn't work that way, Aries. You need to make a sacrifice in order to get to a higher level. That sacrifice is your present love life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There is a difference between wanting to leave your relationship, and actually leaving it, and that's the precipice you'll be hurdling over during Mars sextile Saturn. You have problems; you can name them and they are exact.

On impulse, you may want to throw a loud hissy fit and make them pay for what they do or do not do for you.

You may want to walk out that door and slam it, for effect...but the truth is, you still love this person. You only fantasize about leaving them. Listen to your heart here, Taurus, don't throw the baby out with the bathwater.

There's still something here that is worth saving. Fantasize all you want about ending it, but if there's something here that's worth saving then save it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Let's just say you left the relationship the day you got into it. It's the 'one foot out the door' Sagittarius mindset.

The mindset that always has freedom on the brain. You didn't expect much from this last relationship, and with Mars sextile Saturn at your back, you don't even care if you created the negativity that is warping this relationship into something you want nothing to do with.

What you have here is a relationship that does not challenge you in the slightest. You crave excitement and intelligence; you can't possibly go on at this rate with the person you're presently involved with. The red flag will flash, and you will know that it's time to leave this relationship before it swallows you up alive.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda