One Card Tarot Reading For January 11, 2022

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Sometimes, so simple can progress so quickly without you realizing it.

You have to keep up, and maybe you didn't anticipate how soon all your time would be required of you.

So, make the most of it, Aries. The time will fly, and before you realize it, you'll be done.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Just because you have a lot of work to do doesn't mean you can't make it fun.

Today, try to combine a bit of responsibility with play and find a reason to enjoy the process.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

Why not aim high, Gemini. Why settle for less than what you truly want out of life.

There are too many reasons not to go for what will be your highest hopes. You have to work, live and spend time anyway. So, why not aim for what you truly want to be?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You can overcome anything you set your mind to do.

Even if you have never accomplished anything in your life on this same level in the past, that isn't a reason to worry that you will fail.

Trust in your capabilities. You will never know until you try.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are becoming apathetic, and this is a risk you take when you want to do something but the only way you can get it done is to have a friend help you.

You don't want to be the squeaky wheel but you have to keep asking so that they know you're ready to go.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Are rules made to be broken?

While you are rushing around making sure everything remains status quo, there is a part of you that might be relieved that you don't have to stay close to the script. Instead, make your own rules, Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

How's your time management, Libra?

You might be slightly inconsistent right now, but there is still room for improvement. Start from the top and see how it goes.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Don't be shy. Speak up and share what you're truly feeling. How will you know if someone agrees or disagrees?

You have to test the waters to see.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You aren't expected to be a tough guy all of the time, but you can at the very least be brave.

Amazing things happen when you show that you are courageous and willing to show up. The universe conspires to meet you half way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You have a lot that you still need to learn, so settle down to put in the time, energy, and effort.

You can be dedicated to your craft and keep getting better each day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Clear your schedule when you can, Aquarius. It's time to simplify your life and remove all the noise that you have around you to get back to the basics.

Once a few things are removed from your day, and you can rest and relax, you'll be amazed at how clearly you can think.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

You cannot always believe what you hear. Some things are deceiving and you need to do your homework to find out all the details before getting too deeply involved.

You may not feel comfortable with asking so many questions, but it's the right thing to do to avoid a problem later.

