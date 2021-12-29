Your monthly horoscope for January 2022 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs.

It is January 2022. Sounds like science fiction, doesn't it? How did we get this far?

All those millennials are now 22 years old, and hey, wait a minute. This train is going too fast! Weren't we just worried that Y2K was going to crash all the computers?

This month has so much riding on it. It's symbolic of newness, and if anything needs newness it's the human race. Who knew that in our lifetime we'd have to face a pandemic?

Who knew that we'd spend a year, or more covering our faces in medical masks? And lipstick? I remember that stuff. Will 2022 bring back lipstick?

But more than lipstick, will 2022 bring back kindness?

Can we start to change our ways in January, so that we can get used to being sweet to people again, instead of hostile and hate-filled?

What happened to us? While time is a mere concept, we have to look at January as an opportunity to start again. While every day is a new chance, we can all agree on the psychology of January 'as beginning'.

There's a reason we make resolutions, though I've seen that those, too, are things that people scoff at now.

Let us resolve to change for the better. Let January reveal our better angels to us so that we may lead the way to a positive and uplifting life.

Monthly Horoscope For January 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If there were any doubt of your ability to roll with the punches, you will prove that you are formidable and tough, this January.

You will be challenged by a coworker who is apparently very jealous of you and your entire life. There's nothing you can do for this person as they've made up their mind to dominate your environment with their toxicity.

As the second half of the month arrives, that problem will melt away, leaving you having to clean up their mess. However, you are in good health and because of much self-work, you do not let someone else's problem become your own.

You are stoic and capable of seeing their jealousy as their problem and not your own.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's almost as if nothing can stop you this month, Taurus. Last year was a toughie for you, but you sure did learn your lessons! January might have you heard from someone who made those lessons possible, in all the wrong ways.

Your first act will be to block and ghost this person so that they can't enter your sacred space. You feel no obligation to allow people to abuse you, and if someone should try, as they might during this month. You will show them to the door, pronto. You are completely into self-love now as you've seen how this works; self-love is success on every level.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If you let yourself go to the dark side, you'll end up ruining your month, which essentially means that if you have been feeling depressed, do whatever you possibly can to snap yourself out of it.

Reach out for help and know that you are not alone, ever. As you adjust to the new year, take January to re-establish that which means most to you.

This is a good time for you to ask yourself important questions. What are your priorities and what are you doing to bring them into the spotlight on your action list?

You may still be 'in retreat' but life beckons, Gemini, and you're going to have to get out there and live it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

January enters quietly and leaves with a bang for you, Cancer, as job responsibilities grow.

This is a surprisingly beneficial month for you, as you'll be receiving either a raise or some kind of promotion.

Gratitude rules your world this month as so many positive things come your way.

You're quite conscious that it's not always this good, and so you feel grateful for the good times.

Your mental state feels well balanced, and you have a feeling of being capable. This lasts the entire month. Self-confidence is on high and will manifest as job security and personal goal achievement.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will be confronted by your partner during this month, Leo.

You've tried to avoid this confrontation for most of 2021, but you also know that you have to show up for your partner's concerns, and also know that their concerns involve you and your behavior.

You've never felt the need to change, and compromise is just beneath you, but you will have to face the music here. What you believe is so scary takes a few minutes and then it's over.

What's left is the plan for improvement, and that is most definitely something you can chime in on.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It is hard for you to think that this month is going to be any different than last month, because every time you try to fake it, you don't really make it when you're trying to convince yourself that everything is just wonderful.

Well, things aren't wonderful, but that doesn't mean that they can't be. You will be dealing with your own negativity this month, watching how it affects you and your own health.

You don't like thinking that there's a connection between body and mind, yet this month will have you taking a deeper look at that concept.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are living up to your sign this month, as balance is what January is all about.

You'll be taking stock of what's presently in your life; what's important, what's meaningless, and what you'd like to manifest in the near future.

What doesn't work for you will be regarded as worthless, making more space for you to concentrate on that which you love doing.

Work is smooth but uninspiring, and you'll feel the need to add to the excitement in your life. Hobbies await you. You'll finally be able to get your hands dirty doing something you really enjoy.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you need to hold on to this month, Scorpio is your determination.

You could easily be led into laziness and that's exactly what you need to avoid, as there are so many, many things that require your input, your work, and your attention.

Homelife does well in January and that would include a good solid feeling of security.

The job is working out and there are no issues there. You thought that something might go wrong in January when it comes to your work, but it seems to have straightened itself out.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You rode the wave of ecstasy on the way out of 2021, and you are keeping that fire burning in January. It's true what they say about the boundless optimism of Sagittarius.

You guys know how to brighten your own day, in fact, you don't let yourself stay down for any length of time. January brings not only joy but opportunities in abundance.

Your workload may be doubled, which means your pay will follow suit. For the first time in two years, you feel charged up for the new year. Bring it!

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Recent health scares have got you on your toes, Capricorn, and in a way, this last scare was one of the best things that could have happened to you.

Now, you are health conscious. January introduces all sorts of novel ideas for you, in terms of health and lifestyle.

You may dabble in new cuisine, and you may even find yourself investing in a new set of pots and pans to support your culinary innovation.

Your love life is not exciting, but you realize that you don't want it to always be 'on'. It's OK as it is, and you are grateful for the little things in life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You might not be ready for the new year, as you're still in deep thought over actions that took place during this past year.

It's not that easy for you to just 'let go' yet everything in your life is telling you that's the only way to move forward.

You will also be grappling with the idea of forgiveness during this month. There is so much letting go that you need to do that it feels like a burden, even though it's the very key to your personal and emotional freedom.

Do yourself a favor, and flow with it, but don't push it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

January hits you right at the top with great prospects and a few positive surprises.

You'll get a visit from an old friend who brings great news. This is also the month where you'll get to use that old cliche, "I told you so!"

This will be in concern to some financial problem that came up between you and your partner.

You were right after all, and you'll probably take great joy in making your partner feel goofy for ever doubting you. Your health is in good shape, though there's advice here for you to get more exercise and watch out for certain foods that don't agree with you.

