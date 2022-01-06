One Card Tarot Reading For January 7, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, January 7, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You are a fighter, Aries, so when the latest trial almost felt stronger than you, it was startling, but you are a tough cookie, and when life hits you hard, you hit back even harder.

This is why you thrived during this time, a true inspiration for all.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Change is a part of life, and it's an opportunity to grow. Don't lament things not remaining the same. Sameness is stagnation.

Embrace the chance to try something new. You are going to grow and never to be the same again, but in a good way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You aren't one who seeks confrontation but when someone decides to shove their problems in your face, then you are going to give an answer.

This is your chance to be blunt and honest. If honesty is the best policy, you're doing them a favor by saying what you truly think.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

If the eyes are the window to the soul, they are also the gateway to your mind. You have to feed your spirit good food.

Focus on things that elevate your thoughts and feelings. Embrace beautiful things like classical or jazz music, art, and nature.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

One thing that you have to do each day is to believe in who you are.

You have a lot of great traits and attributes, Leo, so when you are emotional, tired, or feeling self-doubt, remind yourself of the fact that no matter what, you are born to lead and to win.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

There's no reason to wait for someone else to make a decision for you.

So, you gave a person the chance to voice an opinion, but the truth is that you are the one who makes decisions for yourself. You are the captain of your ship and the true king of your castle.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are a feminine spirit and soul, Libra, so when you feel like you have to do so much work it pulls you away from the softer side of your personality. Bring things back into balance.

Do something that reminds you of your gentler side. It's good to remain true to who you are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

You are at a place where making decisions does not come easy. It can be a combination of factors that causes confusion.

Give yourself time to process all that you need to review. Confidence will come when you're ready and you will see that decisions often make themselves.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

It's so good to look at your life and do a mini-review of how far you've come.

Who would have thought you'd be at this place now, right? For so long, you thought you were done for, but nope. You rise again!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

So you're unsure what your heart says. There is a lot of noise in your life, and this could be one of the factors that inhibit your ability to hear your inner voice.

Meditate. Do a cleanse of your environment. Allow yourself a chance to reconnect with your higher power.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

Have you felt trapped lately? You may feel as though there is something going on but you can't put your finger on it.

You might not know for a little while longer what it is that you cannot trust, but the truth always comes to the light eventually. Wait for it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Remain practical. Sometimes it's not what you feel but what the facts are. What do you see as the most important truth that you cannot refute?

Don't live in denial. It's dangerous to deny things that are right before your eyes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.