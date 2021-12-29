Love Horoscope For Thursday December 30, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 30, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Aries

Perception is everything in a relationship and there could be areas where your partner and you aren't seeing eye-to-eye.

Have an open and honest conversation. Be the first person to initiate it, and don't try to pretend that things are OK if they aren't.

Taurus

Give yourself permission to change, Taurus.

Everyone goes through phases in their life, and just because you're in love or in a relationship with someone else does not mean you have to remain the same all of the time.

These are growing pains that you're going through. Things will get better, but try to speak openly to alleviate fears as they come up.

Gemini

You can decide that you're no longer invested in this relationship.

It's a tough decision to pull back and analyze your choices when it comes to love, but relationships were not meant to be prisons.

If you're unsure and feel things were rushed, step back and take a break to rethink your feelings.

Cancer

You might be ready to take the next step in your relationship but your significant other may not be.

While this can be confounding and complicated for you to accept, forever is not something to enter lightly. Let them have space as this will build trust that they need to know you're the one.

Leo

Do things together. As a couple, life continues.

You can't be romantic all of the time, but you can make reality just as lovely as it can be by having a partner beside you who loves to do the same things you do while holding hands or tagging along.

Virgo

Has the romance left your relationship? Rekindle that spark by trying something unexpected that you used to do or that you know your significant other would love.

Pick up flowers. Schedule a date and book a babysitter, or plan a nice and relaxing evening at home for the weekend with notes around the house for them to find.

Libra

Is it time to move into a new place or move in with your partner?

Relocating is a big decision, but when you feel in your heart that the timing is right that's when you ought to start discussing what this would be like.

Discuss how you would work the arrangement out as a couple and who will share the bills and split responsibilities.

Scorpio

It's amazing how one sentence can change everything. You may hear the words "I love you" for the first time from a significant other.

Things can go from casual to exclusive bringing your budding romance into a new level of seriousness that is a happy surprise.

Sagittarius

Try not to overspend while in love. You might think that you'll catch up later, but it's better to live within your means now.

The right person will understand that being frugal is a respect issue and you're doing what's best for you, which later translates which is better for both of you.

Capricorn

You are going through quite a few changes and this can mean outgrowing a person you once loved but now respect and feel differently toward.

This happens when one person is searching for more but the other is happy with their life as is.

You can talk about it and see if things can develop as a team, or approach the idea that maybe it's time to go separate ways.

Aquarius

The past can really make you think, and even if you can't change what you experienced the lessons can alter how you feel about love, relationships and even give you a sense of fear when it comes to falling in love.

It's healthy to have strong boundaries and to be reserved when it comes to giving someone your heart. You don't have to rush things and perhaps this lesson will make feel confident when saying no to someone who gives you a sense that they are unsafe.

Pisces

A budding friendship can be cultivated with you and someone you have known for years. This can be a matter of right time and the right place and finally it leads to love.

Friends who know and understand each other can make wonderful life partners. Who knows what the future can bring, Pisces? Perhaps it can bring all you've hoped for in a relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.