Right from the git-go, this week shows promise. We have Moon in Libra sextile Mars in Sagittarius, which is a good recipe for personal strength, character building, and smart decision-making.

We also have Libra Moon Trine Saturn in Aquarius, which gives us purpose and the determination to succeed, no matter what obstacles are set before us.

And while this week has its own kind of importance, being that it holds the last few days of 2021 and the first few days of 2022, there is no reason that we can't experience 'business as usual' in all the best ways.

Some of us have time off, and some are back on the job, but either way, the transits are in our favor and do promise optimum results for some of the zodiac signs.

While we concoct our New Year's resolutions, let us firmly place our faith in our ability to create a better life for ourselves.

To life, to life, L'Chaim! Let us walk out of this year in one piece, and into the next year with dreams of love, peace and harmony.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week, December 27 - January 2, 2022:



Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What's going to be very obvious to you this week is the amount of temptation. Food, shopping, alcohol, and you'll have to say "no" to. That's where the transits really work for you.

Perseverance of character is what's up this week, and even though this is the season of indulgence, there really is just so much you can take before you start feeling like enough is enough.

Not everybody knows when to stop, Cancer, but self-preservation mode is going to kick in because, in truth, you value your own health and you truly do what to make it into the next year with your best game on.

Have a great week abstaining from trouble and know this: You are doing the right thing. More power to you, Cancer!



Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Don't be surprised if you are hit with the organization bug this week, Virgo, as you're suddenly going to see everything in your life as a complete and total wreck.

If you ever wondered where that thing disappeared into, you may just find it this week, being that you're about to dig in and get dirty, which means you're going to clean up.

It's clean-up time, and you rarely feel inspired moments like this. You must take advantage of this before you go back to not caring.

Don't let your physical environment turn into a slop heap; put in the work and feel the exuberance and joy of what your space will look and feel like when it's respected with cleanliness.

Cash in on this good fortune, Virgo, and do the work, get the good results!



Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

In all honesty, you like your free time but you'd much rather be busy doing what you want, even if what you want is to be at work. Sometimes, working burns off your stress. How ironic, but the hidden message here is that you may figure out that you're happier at work than you are at home, which is a revelation that you should explore.

What makes this a great week for you lies in the idea that you know who you are. You recognize where your happiness lies, and you know that you don't have to stand for treatment that doesn't bring you joy.

If it's negative, then you walk away. You've given a lot of your time away, and this week will help you get it back. And time is precious. You know this well.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda