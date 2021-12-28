Love Horoscope For Wednesday December 29, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 29, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Aries

Don't sit at home when you can go out and have fun with friends.

Even if your love life feels on hold you can have a lot of fun with people who aren't attached to the outcome of your time together.

Spend time doing fun things, like going out and seeing the latest Matrix movie or catching up on some celebrity gossip while splitting apps and your favorite drinks after work hours.

Taurus

Do you need to get some things off of your chest about work and need a friend or loved one who will listen?

The day was made for intimate conversations, and if you can't confide in someone you know, perhaps this is the time to consider a therapist or coach with whom you can openly chat without worrying about confidentiality.

Gemini

What do you dream about? It's good to fantasize about the future, and your significant other (or the potential of a person in your life) can have you imaging what life will be for you in the new year.

You are ready to dive into a magical relationship with a partner and the visions of love start to grow more intense today.

Cancer

Put things in order. It's not exactly romantic to think about end-of-life planning or the day-to-day routine of life.

But, you know that you have to be responsible and respectful of time, energy, and resources.

So, start to think broadly about what needs to be in the order — from will planning to important information like passports, and passwords where loved ones can find them.

Leo

Are you micromanaging someone or do you feel like you are being held to a higher standard than is necessary? It's the little things that add up when you are living with someone.

Today, work on communicating expectations to make your home life run more smoothly.

Virgo

When you imagine your perfect home, what do you see? You don't have to settle for less than what you deserve when it comes to your dream life.

You can make your relationship what you hope it can be one step at a time. Don't put so much pressure to have everything you want now. Be patient.

Libra

What role model for love did you grow up with? Your ideals of romantic love are framed around your parents, and you may have some things you need to adjust for your own comfort levels.

Are you trying to be like the adults you know have had success in their romantic life? This may not work for what you need, so it could be time for a change.

Scorpio

Money talks are some of the toughest conversations to have, and this could form a wedge where you were hoping to come together nicely in your relationship.

Are you focusing on your wants and needs more than that of your partners? Perhaps you feel guarded and self-protective.

You cannot control what others do, so aim to be in touch with your own actions and feelings at this time.

Sagittarius

Are you afraid to make a move in your love life? Things can be on hold for a good reason, but this can still strike fear in your heart about the future.

Focus on the positive things that are going on. Certain blocks to romance will lift when it's the right time.

Capricorn

Are you being hard on yourself, Capricorn? You can be your own worst critic when it comes to love, but try not to be.

You may not be perfect each and every time, but you are trying to do your best, and that matters most.

Aquarius

Do you allow your friends to have more say-so into your love life than they ought to?

It's wonderful to get advice and opinions, but at the end of the day, the person who needs to be happy in their love life is themselves.

Pisces

When you look at yourself, what do you see? You may be viewing your flaws in a negative light, but others see these traits and find them alluring and even attractive.

Be ready for love that accepts you from the inside out. Don't be afraid to let love come in when it's unconditional.

