One Card Tarot Reading For December 29, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, December 29, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Your feelings matter, Aries.

You have a. lot going on in your heart, and this is not a time to ignore the emotional build-up that is moving you to change.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Take the time you need to get to know yourself again, Taurus.

Have you been giving all your free time to projects, work, and family obligations? This card is a sign that it's time to reclaim your personal space and get back to the basics of life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Did you say something you regret? You can't take back unkind words, but you can say you're sorry and show that you are remorseful for something spoken out of character.

It will take time to show your sincerity, but you've got grit. You'll do it!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

You seems to be at odds with everyone lately? This may be a cry for attention.

Look beyond their poor behavior and see what it is that they are trying to gain by acting in a way that is bothersome and difficult to ignore.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Are you where you want to be, Leo? You have goals and dreams, right?

So, block off your schedule and make it a point to work toward them, even if this means you have to reject invitations to go out with friends or spend less time watching TV and more on doing your side hustle.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Have there been one too many disruptions this month? With the holidays and then the new year coming, it can feel like you're pulled in a lot of different directions.

You might have to pause and ask yourself what is worthy of your time, then prioritize those items.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Are things at work stressful this week? You can't choose someone's leadership style, but you can work on how you react to their approach.

Focus on what you can do instead of letting their frustration become your own.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love is give and take, so when it starts to feel as though you are the one who is always receiving or giving, there is a chance that the exchange of power is imbalanced.

Try to bring things back into order where you both have equal participation in the development of your love life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Are you ready for a break, Sag? Don't let yourself get to the point where you're running on fumes.

Take time out for yourself. It's great that you like to push your abilities, but resting is never overrated.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

What's on the line? You have a lot of moving parts going on in your life, and there are things that may feel as though they are out of sorts. Tend to those projects.

You will feel so much better once you have all that consumes your mental energy positioned property.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Money does not equate love, but in reality, you do need financial security. So, have no shame in pursuing your money goals. They aren't selfish.

Happiness is not dependent on what you have or even who you are with. What your joy depends on is inner contentment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Why argue with someone who is just looking to get you upset? You see the hook that is being thrown your way, so don't bite it.

In time, they will realize that you are no longer gullible or an easy victim to their drama and move on to their next victim.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.