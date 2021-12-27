One Card Tarot Reading For December 28, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, December 28, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Keep your expectations realistic, Aries. Are you expecting someone else to do something you already know they won't?

The time you spend wondering about the status of a project or plans can be used more wisely. You don't need to be at the mercy of another person's schedule.

If you can do it or delegate it elsewhere, spare yourself the grief, and do so.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

It's no fun feeling like you're at a job you dislike and wish you could be home doing other things. It's especially a challenge after such a busy weekend.

Maybe this is the cue you needed to get your resume updated and to apply for new jobs that are open online.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Once you start to see the pattern of how a certain temptation flows, your courage sharpens and you are a step ahead of your weakness.

Your mind may still tell you it's OK to make this one exception to the rule, but work against it.

You're so close to being fully over this habit and kicking it to the curb, even before the new year arrives.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Dig deeply into your confidence, Cancer. Of course, you're afraid of outcomes and not being successful at times, but who isn't?

You have to step up and try anyway. How will you ever know if you're ready to take this new challenge if you don't? You'll never know what you need to improve without making an effort. So, go for it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

What are your goals? Envisioning your future is a positive way to start making what you want your future to be like a reality.

If you can't really see it with clarity, then make a vision board or start to put yourself in places where you can feel the energy of your dreams. Do things differently to begin changing your mindset.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You don't have to fight dirty to get what you want, and some people may tell you that you need to be ruthless, but that's not your style, Virgo.

You can be determined and classy. When you need to be assertive, think through your actions and decide what is the best way to act and what aligns with your values and the person you hope to be.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Are you overextended? You might be saying yes too frequently to things that other people need when you really should be saying that you need to step away to focus on personal matters. Are you acting like a people pleaser, lately?

If yes, when you catch yourself nodding in agreement but your heart is screaming don't, listen and say no. It will be tough at first, but easier, in the long run, to live within your truth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Did you make a plan and things didn't work out? False starts happen when the universe is giving you a little time to fix a problem before it happens.

Use this opportunity to check all that you have going on to make sure you aren't missing something that you thought was set in stone, but isn't.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Are you doing something you feel passionate about or filling the hours with busy activities that leave you feeling unfulfilled?

It's time to change that, Sagittarius. Change starts with you. Do one thing that you know you adore doing and make a commitment to keep the momentum going.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You have a lot of courage, Capricorn. Deep inside of you, you're a warrior on a mission to get as much out of life as you can.

So when you feel overwhelmed, don't back down. Remind yourself of all that you've gotten through in the past, and this is just one small challenge that you'll manage with flying colors.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Life goes fast after college, and you are seeing so much happen that the whirlwind of life feels fast-paced and rushed.

This is the effect of the end of the year, and soon you'll find your rhythm again. Be patient with yourself. This is only for a moment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Are you managing too many things at the same time? Simplify, Pisces.

Not everything has to be a priority item. Mark your list according to what is truly pressing and focus on those things first.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.