Love Horoscope For Tuesday December 28, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 28, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Aries

It's so easy to get disillusioned in love, Aries, and even though you are practical in some matters, even you can get caught up in illusion when Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of dreams.

Whatever high hopes you have about the future, you are willing to risk it all for them. Just be careful that the risk you take is thought out as you could end up being disappointed in things that aren't well-planned.

Taurus

Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of friendships, and Taurus, this brings a lot of luck to you. You may be meeting someone new and really connect.

You could make a wonderful friend and have amazing synergy without all the expectations.

Great things are coming your way starting now, and this is going to be a promising year for you in platonic and romantic relationships where friendship is the foundation.

Gemini

Lucky you, Gemini, you're about to become a popular and most-liked person among everyone you meet.

Good fortune comes your way because Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of reputation, and since this planet is one of luck and good fortune, your gift of gab and great communication skills serve you well, especially in the dating scene and with love.

Cancer

If you've felt a bit jaded or have been questioning yourself a bit more lately, it's because Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of beliefs, and there is a lot of stuff to sort through and work out.

You might have some personal dealbreakers or expectations that you know need to be reconsidered.

This is the time to work through these personal areas of your life and see what you can change to improve your love life and relationship with others.

Leo

Fortune is coming to you, and this could involve money, a bonus check gifted to your partner that helps both of you pay some bills, or it can be through an inheritance.

The reason? Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of shared resources, and when this takes place a lot of changes are to be expected. So, be open and willing to ask for what you need, and set your pride aside when you are offered help or a gift from another person.

Virgo

Depending on where you are in your relationship right now, there can be plans for a wedding, plans for marriage, or a proposal soon.

Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of commitment, so a lot more attention and focus is centered on making and forming the right connections. You aren't likely to want to date casually but instead, search for people whom you see true potential.

Libra

You move past the romantic stage of love and begin to understand that relationships also work and this is an opportunity to grow together as a couple. Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of daily duties, and there are many things that you may notice now.

Problems that evaded you become more apparent, but you are up for the challenge — in the name of love.

Scorpio

With or without a partner, your heart is on the good things that come with a loving relationship.

Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of passion, and this fans the flame of romance in your heart. Read poetry. Watch romantic films.

Enjoy books with touching plots and strong storylines. Embrace all things that communicate what love is and what it is not.

Sagittarius

Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of family, and this could bring news of a baby in your life.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

You are going to see huge expansions in your home, and this could involve finding a new place to live that you love, or getting closer and more involved with elderly family members including parents whom you might have experienced strained relationships with during the pandemic.

Capricorn

You are going to be on someone's mind more than usual, Capricorn, as Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of communication, and this can bring both positive words of affirmation and some gossip.

Keep your ears open for what seems to be said about you by others. While it may or may not be true, you will find whatever is spoken interesting.

Aquarius

Why not invest in some marriage therapy or books that you can work through with your partner?

Jupiter enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of money, and this is a wonderful time to invest in your relationship.

Maybe a couple's cruise or do an online marriage retreat. Invest a little bit in things that bring you closer together as a couple

Pisces

You have a chance to recoup some losses from love and also to rediscover yourself, especially after a year where adversity in romance seemed to be more frequent.

Now that Jupiter enters your identity sector, you get celestrial permission to slow down as your confidence grows.

You will heal in areas you need to recover emotionally from and also feel a strong sense of purpose when it comes to how you love and who you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.