3 Zodiac Signs Who Catch Their Lover Lying During Mercury Sextile Neptune, December 27 - 30, 2021

Ooof! Can you just imagine catching your lover in a lie? How devastating would that be? Horrible. We never ever want to know that our lover has been holding back on us, and yet, for some signs of the Zodiac, we're going to find out just that, during Mercury sextile Neptune. What did they lie about?

Are they covering up a betrayal? Did they cheat? Oh my goodness, this can't be good.

We make a big deal out of the idea of transparency in a relationship. How may television programs show couples talking about honesty and how it is imperative to keep no secrets in a relationship. While that might work for robots, it's harder for humans as they do like their secrets, do they not?

So, get your mind ready for this one because you are about to find out that your person-partner-lover-date-spouse has been lying to you. What they've lied about will be the topic of discussion on this day, and how you deal with it will be up to you.

Zodiac Signs Who Catch Their Lover Lying During Mercury Sextile Neptune Starting December 27 - 30, 2021:

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If there's one thing you really detest, it's having to own your own naïveté once again. You did it again, Sagittarius. You trusted the wrong person, and even when you started to pick up on their deceptive ways, you insisted to yourself that they were sincere and upfront with you.

And here you are today, in full knowledge of their lies, and lie they did, to you, mercilessly. This person is someone you loved, were probably madly in love with, and now you have the full brunt of your naïveté staring you down; you made yet another mistake in love, and now you're paying for it. You will catch this person in a lie that will be so mind-blowing that you'll wonder why you ever spend a single second on this person.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Another day, another lie. That's how you feel about your lover. What was once so great has apparently corroded into 'this' this lie of a relationship. If only they were just a liar, yet they are so much more. They have stolen, wasted your time, taken more than you have, and now they want even more, but it's all based on some lie they've concocted.

They need money now, and they are coming to you to help them out. Generally, this wouldn't be a big deal, until you find out what they want this money to gift someone else in their life, another lover perhaps. It's nonstop lies, and you've had enough of it. Mercury sextile Neptune brings strength to your conviction, and the verdict is: Throw the bum out.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You are one of those 'transparency is a must' people. No secrets, no surprises. If someone is to hold your heart then they had better be honest about every single aspect of their life. No hidden agendas are allowed in this setup. What this standard has done is that it's scared your lover off.

They do not feel like they can sneeze without reporting their innocence to you. They feel imprisoned by your need to control everything, even their emotions. They need their secret, and yet, you won't let them have it. So, when you find out that they've been lying to you, understand that you played a part in this deception. People are flawed, Pisces, and that needs to be OK.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda