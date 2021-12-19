Weekly Love Horoscope, December 20 - 26, 2021

Your weekly love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for every zodiac sign, from December 20, 2021, to December 26, 2021.

Love is in the air...but then again, when isn't it? If love is always available to us, then why does it seem to elude us so much of the time? This week may show us that what we seek is always there for us and that it's merely about opening to the vibe of love, rather than standing in our own way by disbelieving in it.

We all deserve love, health, and happiness. But we also deserve to live our lives our way — the way we choose with the people we choose to be with.

Sometimes we find ourselves with the wrong people and that foils us for the rest of our lives. Our belief in love starts to wane, and before we know it, we are sad, discontent, and unable to believe in a loving future.

The cosmic universe will reveal to us that this is a good week to contemplate love. We have Moon opposition Venus to start, which will put us all immediately in the mood, and by the time we hit Mercury sextile Neptune, we'll be wondering what love has in store for us during the week. Let's find out.

Weekly Love Horoscope For All Signs During December 20 - 26, 2021

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

During this week, you can expect a difference of opinion with your partner to flare up into a major argument.

Egos will flare, and yours will be bruised to a degree, but it's nothing that won't soothe itself out by the end of the week. Patience might not be your virtue, but you will need to reel in any residual anger. Keep it to yourself, Aries.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If asked how your week is going, you will be only too happy to report that everything is fantastic, and that's because you're in love with someone you can trust, who comes through for you, who doesn't lie and has you in mind with every move they make.

You couldn't be luckier if you tried, and this week is going to be blissful in terms of love and romance.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If there isn't an argument or cause for alarm, then it's a good week for you, Gemini. You and the person you love are 'getting along' very well this week, and honestly, that's all you can ask for.

Long ago you gave up on the idea of perfection in relationships, and that kind of perspective was the best choice you've ever made. All is well in Gemini's world of love.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What's going to make this week work out for you in terms of love and your relationship is knowing that the two of you just pulled through another major upset — together.

And here you are, sticking with each other through thick and thin. This week is a testament to your strength and endurance. A partnership isn't easy, but you are taking those hurdles down, one by one.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'd rather not think too hard about love during this week, even though all 'seems' well where your relationship is concerned.

What you have are security and companionship. This isn't going away, so you can rely on it. What you don't have is excitement and a major interest in your partner's interests.

This could be something to concentrate on this week, as you don't want to let this person's love fade into non-existence.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You love and you are loved. Is everything perfect? Ha, far from it...but you try not to dwell on all the things that never worked out.

You may spend a little too much time this week thinking about past lovers, making them into gods, rather than the rat finks that they always were.

Try not to rub 'old lovers' into the face of your partner. Partners rarely appreciate being compared to someone from the past.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your week in love is the same as last week's; it's fine. Status quo. Nothing to write home about. And that's how love plays out in your life.

Hot in the beginning, not at the end - though the end never really comes around, does it? Do you wish for an ending, Libra?

There's a good chance you really do not want this. Keep an even keel this week and treat your partner with kindness and patience.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week has all sorts of fun things for you to do, and you will not be able to do them unless you bring along your partner, which is your idea.

You really want to bond with your mate during this week, and even though your connection is tried and true, it feels fresh and exciting to you to do things together — just like in the old days.

Keeping the relationship alive, for you, means engaging in fun stuff to do together.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are one of those people whom everyone loves; sometimes you wonder if only a crowd can love you, and where is that solo act in your life, and why does everyone seem to be afraid of you?

All you want is to be loved and accepted, and you may find that you're the only thing that stands in your way of this kind of love from happening. You believe that you can only be loved by many, and never just 'one'. This week will change that feeling for you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's all about patience this week, Capricorn and thankfully, you have that in bucket loads. Your lover is...a brat. And being a brat is uncool when you're an adult.

Not only that, it's time-consuming and patience-trying. Your partner is seemingly acting like a petulant child, and you just don't have time for this kind of indulgence. You love them, they love you, but they are also a royal pain in the butt for you this week.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Love comes in the form of a younger person. More than likely a family member needs your attention, which you are only too happy to give.

While you feel happy about your own romantic setup, you have enough love in your heart to generously supply just about anyone who needs this kind of comfort. You will be turned to during this week for love and support, and you will give it easily.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You'd like to do something special for your partner this week, though you have no idea what to do for them.

They are very particular with their desires and interests, and during this week, you'll get a great idea; there IS something you can do for them to please them, and it may end up with you giving them the greatest Christmas present of all time. You will be adored for your efforts, Pisces.

