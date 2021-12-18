3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week December 20 - 26, 2021

Three zodiac signs who will have a great week starting December 20, 2021, will have a lot of luck coming their way.

What makes for a great week for one, doesn't necessarily make for a great week for another. And that is why we will concentrate on those who will experience all the goodness there is, during this week, starting December 20, 2021.

With the Moon in Cancer and Mercury Trine Uranus, we could say that this week is going to bring crazy-good ideas to the forefront of our minds.

With Moon Opposition Mercury, we might take those crazy ideas and think about how to make them into reality, and with Moon Trine Neptune in the mix, we might as well consider ourselves geniuses for having such intense, innovative and novel thoughts.

This week is going to end with Moon in Libra and Moon Trine Venus, which is like a promise for good things in love and romance. Dare we say that this week will be drama-free? We dare. For the signs mentioned below, this week brings with it positivity, hope and the audacity to dream big.

Three Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week, December 20 - 26, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

From start to finish this week is going to shape up for you in some very interesting ways. First, you're going to feel charged up, inspired; what you left behind is about to emerge again, and this is more than likely a creative idea that suddenly seems to fit into the right place at the right time.

You recognize that this idea wasn't right, so long ago when you first thought of it. But now, there's suddenly hope; this can work! What's even better is that you're going to feel supported in your efforts and in your dreams.

There are people around you who want to help you find what makes you happiest. Each day of the week will take you closer to your goal, though completion is far off, which means there's a LOT for you to look forward to.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What makes you feel so good this week is love, sweet love. You may be in it, or you may be just about to fall into it, but it's there and it's making you feel all tingly and wonderful.

This is also the Holiday season, and you plan on making the most of it. Your partner is all about making you feel fantastic, and by week's end, you'll probably have collected many gifts and the promise of more to come.

It's a materialistic week for you as if that was ever a bad thing! You'll be sharing good times with friends, and a feeling of security will wash over you like a comfy blanket.

Nobody gets in your way or spoils the fun - and fun is exactly what you mean to have. If you really want to get down to it, the whole week is about fun, good times, gifts and happiness. Go Taurus!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What may start off as a week of confusion will rapidly turn into an unexpectedly good time. There's a good chance you planned on doing something this week that didn't pan out. That's OK, it wasn't a big deal...however, what you weren't counting on is that your foiled plans would actually turn into the makings of some of the best times of your life.

The feeling is good all around, that means your relationship is working out, your family life seems relatively drama-free (which speaks volumes during the Holiday season) and your work is going in a direction that pleases you.

Another cool thing that may occur is the end of a debt; you'll either pay off a large bill, or you will feel secure enough financially to know that bills will be paid off in no time.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda