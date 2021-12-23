One Card Tarot Reading For December 24, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, December 24, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

No one enjoys being put in an uncomfortable situation, and you despise it more than most.

Be patient, even though you feel forced to play nice with someone you dislike. If you can, avoid interacting altogether.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

It is always better to wait for when the timing is right, and you are not above delaying an event if you know that it's necessary.

Of course, others may be disappointed in your decision, but doing what is right is rarely convenient.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death

It's not easy to predict when a relationship is going to come to an end, but the red flags typically start to show long before the death of your partnership happens.

The truth is, you knew this was doomed from the beginning and you did everything you could to try to make it work, but when it's time for you to move on, the universe shuts the door for you to usher you into something better.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Responsibility can feel boring and not something you wake up wanting to take on. The weather is cooler and the holidays make you feel a bit lazier.

But, once you get things in motion you will feel much better about having your plans mapped out for you. So, the key is to start somewhere and things will fall into place.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You are so dedicated that sometimes it's hard for you to take a break or do something new. You have tunnel vision, and your radar is set to a certain deadline.

But, now it’s time to take a breather and relax and enjoy the holiday. Everything will be right where you left it later, but this moment won’t last, so live in the moment.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Being spiritually awakened is not something that happens overnight. It all starts with a conscious choice to spend time in quiet, thinking, or clearing your mind to receive what your higher power is trying to show you.

You're ready to create a lifestyle that keeps you tapped in, but only you can take responsibility when it comes to making alone time a daily routine.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You may have an opportunity to treat someone in a way that you know that they deserve.

Karma leaves an opportunity wide open where you can call out a liar or turn your back on a person who burned you, but now they are in need.

You aren't that type of person, though, and because you often try to do to others as they would do to you, you'll still be fair and go above and beyond.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You are being pulled in so many different directions, and so when distraction calls your name you're there 100 percent because anything is better than the pile of work you need to tend to.

The thing is that this is not the answer to your problem. Scorpio, instead, buckle down and get through. The day is almost over and soon the weekend will be here.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You are falling in love, Sagittarius, and everything feels brighter, more beautiful than before.

Your heart is soaring and the future looks promising. This is a wonderful time for you; a time of healing and realizing you really can feel a certain way again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

You are resilient and stronger than you realize. When life hands you a problem, you go beyond making it work out for the better. You strive to become a better version of yourself and grow into someone you truly know you can be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Hermit

The drama of the day has you turning inward, but this is just a blip on the screen. The day will fly by quickly.

Be the person you know you are. Set your feelings aside. No gossip will fly because you did not act to fuel a person's behavior that makes everyone uncomfortable.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You may feel like your stomach is tied up in knots due to a tough situation, but this is going to pass soon. Pisces.

Remain optimistic about your future. The world is not going to leave you behind. You'll catch up.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.