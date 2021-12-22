3 Zodiac Signs Who Ghost Everyone During Mercury Square Jupiter, December 23, 2021

One of the side effects that take place during Mercury square Jupiter is shown in how much nerve we have, and how we go about using that nerve.

While this transit does not inspire hospitable moves, it does inspire movement, and how you go about using this newly found nerve of yours is up to you.

These are shaky times; everything is up in the air. We don't know if the pandemic is ever going to be GONE BABY GONE, nor do we know who to trust, if we're going to remain gainfully employed, or if we've even chosen the right path. One thing we all have in common is that people drive us nuts.

Nobody doesn't admit to this. Ask anyone: what's the biggest problem right now, on planet Earth? And the answer is a resounding, "PEOPLE!"

If anything, Mercury square Jupiter is going to get under the skin of a few signs here to the point where some folks are just going to go on an all-out ghosting festival on everyone they know.

Sometimes one just has to freak out and end EVERYTHING social, even if it's just temporary. We deserve a break from each other!

Zodiac Signs Who Ghost Everyone During Mercury Square Jupiter, December 23, 2021:

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's that time again, you feel it in your gut: time to wipe the slate clean, and then means friends and acquaintances. It happens. Ghosting a friend or five isn't a new thing for you, in fact, you have been ghosting people for way longer than the term 'ghosting' has been around.

When you feel you can take no more of a person, place, or thing, you rid yourself of them. No questions asked. You trust your own judgment, and with Mercury square Jupiter adding to the confidence of your choices, you move briskly and with purpose. If it's ghosting time once again, then so be it. You don't hold on to your trash — you throw it out.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mercury square Jupiter has given you insight: your original take on a certain situation turned out to be right. There's a group of folks in your world that you've just discovered are less than sincere. You've been involved with them for a long time but you've always had it in mind that one day this whole thing is going to blow up.

You've always felt that there's something wrong, untrue, about these people and you will get a chance to catch someone in a lie during Mercury square Jupiter. Once discovered, you will move quickly. Endings are not easy for you, but when you recognize that they are necessary, you move like a stealth fighter. It's time to do some serious ghosting, Virgo. You're up.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Ghosting a person has never been a problem for you. In fact, you see it as a time-saver; you've never understood why people go through such backflips over the idea of saying a permanent goodbye to people who waste their time. Yet, some folks seem to have a real thing against ghosting.

Well, as you see it, that's their problem. You'd rather not waste your life on people who are not true friends of yours.

With Mercury square Jupiter energy at your back, you'll find that releasing these meaningless 'friends' serves your purpose, and that is of course to be free, to travel through this life uninterrupted, and to enjoy what time you have here. There is no room in your world for energy-draining people. Let the ghosting begin!

