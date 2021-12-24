One Card Tarot Reading For December 25, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, December 25, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Life is a balancing act, Aries, and in your mind, you can be all things to all people, but who are you fooling?

Why go there when you don't have to? Do you really want to spread yourself so thinly by doing too much today? Nope. Priorities, Ram. Priorities.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Being content is good, except when you are tolerating a situation that you're not meant to be OK with.

The difference is clear. You don't need to be comfortable with something that is not right or even acceptable.

It's not your job to lower your standards if you should be leveling up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

So you overspent and you lost a few dollars, and this is a bit upsetting to you.

While you might not like learning an important lesson this way, you are gaining experience about how money works and the way to avoid future financial pitfalls. In a sense, this was money well-spent.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: High Priestess

Letting go of pain from the past and not allowing problems to fester is one way to reconnect with your inner voice.

Once you remove the emotional clutter in your life, you'll be so amazed at how open and receptive you can be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

You are dealing with a cheater, a person who betrayed your trust and now, you're left with all these feelings of anger and nowhere to vent or cry without feeling ashamed.

It hurts to be the last to know, and this experience is going to take time to heal. Don't expect to be over it in a day. You need time to process.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

People are complicated and complex, and when you meet someone you cannot figure out, it might mean that you should not even have to.

You won't understand every person in the world, and this individual may not fit in with your tribe. Truly, it's OK if they don't. What matters is being respectful whenever you do have to interact with each other.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Take it slow. If it's important to you, you don't have to rush yourself. You can take your time.

You can wait until things are exactly how they need to be before making any decisions. It's best to have the facts in line and to feel as though every detail is lined up and fallen into place.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Trouble ahead. You won't be able to ignore this situation. You will have no choice but to face the problem and address it.

Which path to take may not be crystal clear, but when you start to select one avenue to your journey, you'll get a better feel of what is best for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

Push through sounds easier said than done. You may be exhausted and not feeling it right now, but that second wind is coming.

Your energy will return to you soon, and you'll be so surprised at how resilient you truly are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Too much has happened for you to forget history. You can forgive someone who did you wrong, but you can't forget.

For this reason, friendship is never going to be something you want to have with them. So, Capricorn, wish them well.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Take a step back and see the whole picture. You don't want to be desperate or exasperated when you make a choice.

You need to feel as though you have a sense of control, then your decision will be genuine and rooted in self-love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Be patient. You have a lot going on and every single task, chore, and person who needs to be seen will have their moment in time.

Don't stress yourself about how long it will take to get to everything. The point is, that you're doing the best that you can.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.