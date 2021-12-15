One Card Tarot Reading For December 16, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, December 16, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Thursday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

You may feel lost today due to rushing ahead and getting so many things done. A part of you may even lose sight of your purpose.

For this reason, you will make haste but feel like time has been wasted for nothing.

Slow down, Aries, and reprioritize. Think about why you have so many things that you want to get done today and be deliberate for each item on your list.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Creative energy flowing smoothly towards you. Feel the moment deep down to your soul and allow yourself to bask in the beauty of imagination and hope.

This is what the holiday spirit is all about, and once you get a taste of it, you will want to make this season the best that you've ever had.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

This time is different, Gemini. You’re emotionally invested.

You have made many promises in the past, but the most important one that you will ever speak is to yourself.

Once you have decided on a relationship or a person, you will jump in with both feet— no questions asked.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, Reversed

You have become complacent, perhaps it can be that you're just tired and bored of the same old, and now you don't want to bother with trying to do anything to fix it.

You have finally succumbed to your environment, and you tried to make changes, but no one seemed ready to listen.

But deep down inside, you know that you're better than this. You know that to not do anything is to say that it's okay for things to remain the same.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, Reversed

The struggle can be real and you can make waves if you need to, but first, you'll have to make a decision whether or not this is really worth it.

Listen to your intuition. Your inner voice will scream loudest when you are going against what your heart believes is the right thing to do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, Reversed

Drama is finally over. You can cross this experience off your list of things you would rather not repeat. It has been a trying few months, but the end is finally here.

So what will you do with all your free time now that you won't be putting out fires with someone else at your cost. Maybe take a nap, get rest, or do something nice for yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups, Reversed

Why distance yourself, Libra? You belong in the group. You are a social sign who enjoys conversation and laughter with people from all walks of life.

Don't deny this part of your personality. It's there for a reason, so express it openly.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, Reversed

Life is complicated and so much of what you're going through can keep you up at night.

You might be feeling anxious about your future or maybe you are worried about what a friend is going through.

You have to shut these concerns down and when your mind goes there, redirect it toward something more peaceful and serene.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

A good piece of advice or some kind words are coming to you soon. You need something positive to boost your confidence in the world right now.

There's too much sorrow in paradise lately, and your mental capacity has had enough of the sourness that the world can bring. You want to be fed manna of life, and that is exactly what you'll get today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength, Reversed

You are such a resilient soul. You have been working hard to reach your goals and dreams, and there have been many disappointments and bumps along the way.

Others have quit, but not you, you've stuck it out and stayed the course. Now, as they say, if you build it, it will come. Your results speak for themselves.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, Reversed

Money matters, but it is not everything. You need money to do a lot of things, but one thing a dollar cannot buy is love.

So when you see someone trying to buy you gifts in order to gain your recognition, respect, or attention, at first it feels nice, but after a while emptiness follows. Stay true to what you know to be real.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You are on an emotional roller coaster with so many thoughts and emotions it can be hard for you to keep up with what's happening inside of you.

You need to get clear and focused. Tune out the noise of life and take a breather. Let yourself think today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.