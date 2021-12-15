3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall In Love During Venus Sextile Mars Starting December 16, 2021

With Venus Sextile Mars we basically can't go wrong when it comes to love, sex, and romance. It's a good time to be alive if love is what we're after, and love during Venus Sextile Mars seems to be all over the place.

It's almost as if we could fall on our faces and fall in love while we're down there. It's that easy.

It's easy to fall in love when there are no obstacles in the way, and that's what this transit promise is a relatively free-from-obstacles kind of day, which will turn into a reasonably free-from-obstacles kind of week.

That's all we really want, the opportunity to fall in love without the promise of danger, hassles, or something standing in our way.

In this way, Venus has the backing of Mars, meaning that the possibility for love in our lives is also backed up by the mega power of Mars, which drives the entire thing towards success.

It may be your first love or your last, but falling in love is what's going to happen for certain signs of the Zodiac, during Venus Sextile Mars.

Zodiac Signs Who Fall In Love During Venus Sextile Mars Starting December 16, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's a good chance you think of falling in love as someone else's game — a thing that sounds good in theory but isn't really meant for you and your world. Well, think again, Aries. Just because you've adapted to a life where falling in love seems alien to you does not mean you can't fall in love, and the funny thing is, you're about to do just that, thanks to Venus Sextile Mars.

Look out for fellow Aries' here because they are about to be feeling the same way. If you fall in love with an Aries, you'll be in good shape as they already know what it's like to feel separate from the pack. These are good times for you, Aries, and good fortune, as well as loving experiences, await you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Falling in love has come to mean a few different things to you, Taurus, and in all honesty, your most important version of 'falling in love' is having great sex with someone you 'can' fall in love with. You are always open to falling in love. There's no fear here.

You know it could come with disaster or heartbreak, but to you, that's what life is about: experience. During Venus Sextile Mars, you'll be presented with yet another person to fall in love with, and your physical experience with them will be so memorable that you'll never want to be away from them. This is how 'falling in love' goes with you, and you take a taste and then you sign on for the full zillion-course meal. Enjoy yourself, Taurus.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The last thing you need or want is to fall in love. Ah well. Venus Sextile Mars has a different agenda in mind for you, Libra, so prepare yourself to be wowed. There's someone in your life that wants more out of you than you were willing to give in the past.

Now, thanks to the transits, you are suddenly seeing this person in a new light, and holy smokes, they look ravishing to you. What kept you from seeing this person before?

How is it that you're only noticing them now? Whatever it is, Venus Sextile Mars has given you a new vision of this person, and it's starting to feel like falling in love. Who knew! You are about to fall in love, and you're probably the last person in the world to expect such a thing to happen.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda