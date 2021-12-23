Love Horoscope For Friday, December 24, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 24, 2021.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, December 24, 2021.

Aries

Catching someone in a little white lie, while it may be harmless now, changes everything for you later.

You want honesty in your love life, and with Mercury conjunct Venus today, you aren't willing to overlook a slight that indicates what the future may look like with a person you care for.

Taurus

It will not take much to have your heart feeling hopeful and uplifted. Venus continues to strengthen your inner resolve and courage.

When she speaks to Mercury today, your thoughts are positive and uplifting making doubt about love start to seem less compelling — a sign that you're healing and growing more open than earlier this year.

Gemini

When your ruling planet is in Capricorn, it's time to get your house in order, from wills to being more open about how you prefer things to be done when it comes to 'your stuff'.

Now that Venus is chatting with Mercury (and Pluto) the time to bring up tough conversations is here. Making changes is much, more possible.

Cancer

Venus speaks with Neptune in Pisces, and this brings hope to your heart about a relationship that is struggling.

Neptune has a tendency to resolve matters and sometimes it provokes endings. This does not necessarily mean your relationship is completely over, but what it could imply is that your love life is being reborn in a powerful way.

Leo

With Venus in Capricorn speaking in harmony to Neptune in your sector of secrets, it's time to come clean and purge yourself of anything you've hidden for reasons of shame and fear.

There's truly no place for shame in healthy love, Leo, so face the truth about a dark phase that happened and work through it.

Virgo

Neptune is active today, and it brings a need to change areas of your love life that aren't working, incompatible with the rest of your world, and completely unsustainable.

So, when Neptune is on a mission to make these changes speaks to retrograde Venus in your romance sector, be prepared. Something fresh and new is going to come your way, and your heart is open and ready for it.

Libra

A lot of intense energy is centered on the home as your ruling planet shares space with personal and outer planets in your sector of family.

This can mean a lot of things are happening to your world and you're reacting instead of planning ahead.

It's time for a new strategic approach to crisis or to change, Libra, and if you can slow down when you're caught off-guard, it will be good for you.'

Scorpio

Something someone says to you can create a memory that churns in your mind. You might be prone to holding your feelings inside through this holiday season, and it can cause you to have problems with others in the process.

It's not a good idea to hold your anger or frustration inside, even if you think that's what the situation needs. Instead, Pluto conjunct Venus encourages you to bring things to the surface to expose them, including your darker side.

Sagittarius

When Venus, Mercury, and Pluto all team together in your sector of money, it's a sign that something is about to change in your life.

You may be asked to marry or you might sign a rental agreement with a partner. Things involving contracts or deals could become a true topic of discussion with important decisions needing to be made.

Capricorn

On a very personal level, Capricorn, you've changed. There's a lot about you that you have grown into and out of, so for this reason, you may act and think differently from the way people knew you.

So, at a family gathering or when you bump into a familiar face when out and about, don't be surprised if there's a little bit of hesitation to connect new you with old you.

Aquarius

The past still matters it's just not as relevant as when you were in it. You are growing away from situations and not into them.

For this reason, when Venus, Pluto, and Mercury are in your sector of hidden enemies, it may be a good idea to let certain things go and handle the rest with patience and an open mind.

Pisces

A good friend will pull through for you and this is what makes life so much sweeter.

You have areas of your love life that may be focused on gaining the affection or attention of a friend who has no desire to move forward. You might need to create some distance so they can perceive what life without you is like and realize how they might feel to lose you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.