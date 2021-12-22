3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Forgive Their Ex During Saturn Square Jupiter, December 23, 2021

Forgiveness is overrated. Especially when we get into convincing ourselves that forgiving someone is the only way to set ourselves free. This is, of course, based on the idea of what the popular definition of 'forgiveness' is, which looks something like 'letting go of the person that hurt you.'

If it was only that simple. Forgiveness is, indeed, a great gift, but it has to be seen from the point of view of control; I forgive you because I don't want to carry around the absolute trash that you are. I forgive you because I want nothing to do with you; I rid you of any space you take up in my heart, mind, memory, and soul.

During Saturn square Jupiter, we're going to see a lot of begrudged feelings. For those who feel they've been hurt, this transit is not going to fill them with jolly thoughts of happy forgiveness and a blessed moving on; oh hell no. This transit is about milking that hate for all its worth. Unfortunate, but true.

Forgive the ex? Ha, no way that's going to happen. Why? So they can feel like they got away with it? "Not on my watch, nope."

Three Signs of the Zodiac are going to be absolutely determined to NOT forgive their ex during Saturn square Jupiter.

Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Forgive Their Ex During Saturn Square Jupiter, December 23, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Forgive your ex? Fat chance. And during Saturn square Jupiter that fat chance turns into no chance at all. Why forgive someone who hurt you? Your forgiveness doesn't grant them anything special — not in your mind, and while you're there, you don't wish 'special' or 'good' for that ex of yours.

You wish they would rot in hell, but you don't like to say that out loud. The truth is, you've been hurt. Nah, it's not even hurt, you've been destroyed, ruined, and pillaged. The person who bruised your life so awfully does not deserve to be absolved. Let them rot in their own juices. Forgiveness is not your style, nor will it ever be. Saturn square Jupiter just bolsters that idea for you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Forgiveness? Sure, you're in. But then again, you've been down this road before. The forgiveness thing doesn't seem to hold much weight, not in the real world. You forgave your ex, and what did your ex do in return? They made your life even worse.

Ah, that forgiveness, such a relief, NOT. You'd rather just know the truth, and put it away in that mental space of yours where you keep old, bad memories. This person does not deserve forgiveness. What they really need is therapy, psychiatry, a wellness plan. Forgiveness is a word to them, and they've proven to you that this word is meaningless, so why bother?

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Refuse to forgive your ex? Good on you. After all, if a person refuses to forgive, wouldn't that be their choice? Only you know what you went through during that relationship, and Saturn square Jupiter has a way of making you remember this horror show in living color. Forgive — for what?

So that someone else can be happy with your ability to be so loving and good-natured? Ah, gimme a break. You refuse to forgive your ex because your ex was a creep and it's not up to you to grant them some kind of absolution. That's their problem.

If they want forgiveness, let them find it in their hearts and do whatever is necessary. As for you, you're out. You walked away from this stupidity show long ago.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda