Love Horoscope For Thursday, December 16, 2021

Aries

In love, sometimes it can feel as though you need to give the universe a push in the right direction. Today you might be flirting a little bit more with someone with the hopes of starting a new relationship.

Aries, don't be surprised if this has the potential of backfiring on you. Instead of being assertive, trust that things will work out as they're meant to be.

Taurus

Right now, you feel as though your freedom has been taken from you. Your relationship has become a bit of an emotional trap, and you would like to escape.

So, even though you don't know all the answers right now, spend some time in nature and allow yourself to feel what the universe is trying to tell you. Then, when it's time to leave in the way you should, it will come to you, and then you'll know.

Gemini

Life has been out of whack lately, and it's hard to find yourself in a position of balance. You may be upset to think that you like so much control in your life regarding your own decision-making.

But the truth of the matter will help guide you in the right direction. So be open and willing to hear it when it speaks.

Cancer

Cancer, be proactive.

There is strength to be found today, especially as you try to carry the burdens of others. You are effortless attempts to show people that you love them and in the right way.

Yet, despite all your readiness, there is a part of you that would like to be weak, and others care for you instead. Allow your significant other to make that happen.

Leo

While of maybe a choice, you have difficulty deciding what you are attracted to. You have a type, and for this reason, it has been hard for you to let your heart go with someone you're not necessarily attracted to.

So it's a good time for you to talk about that and to consider a blind date or two.

Virgo

Yes, you do have a heart and someone you need to is able to stir it for you. You are caught in the emotions have a new relationship. No matter how many people warned you about a particular individual you may eventually find yourself once again.

Be careful when dating and don't assume anyone has your best interest at heart until you've gotten to know them.

Libra

Libra,

Love is everywhere. You have to look for love and expect that no matter what happens, you will always have support from the universe to do the right thing and make decisions that match your goals for now, and will match your goals to the future.

Scorpio

Guard your heart. It's good to trust people to give them the benefit of the doubt. In fact, this is an area where you do well.

But, life happens and things do not always work out. This is what makes love so complicated. You may have to put a new structure in place, so don't be afraid to do so!

Sagittarius

Someone is not as innocent as they seem. You may find yourself with more responsibilities than usual due to the optimism of the boss in your life.

You will find it difficult to be quiet and you will need this time to do what you have to do. Don't expect others to be able to have the time to bail you out, this is one time where you may have to do everything alone.

Capricorn

Finally, tough times are coming to an end.

All the difficulties and hardships you've faced are finally coming to a close. It's good when you can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Try to remain optimistic and not give up on your plan.

Aquarius

Exercise discernment when you are out with someone new. Attractive as you are, remember that you have two other sets of eyes watching.

Keep up with what is wrong. You are not caught off guard in your relationship and need to know what to sign.

Pisces

You are finally healed from all the heartache you have experienced this lifetime.

Now that you understand that everyone is trying their best, you can give grace that they do not deserve, and make a decision to no longer carry heavy energy inside of themselves as they are trying to build a life with you.

