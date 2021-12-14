Love Horoscope For Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Photo: AstroStar/Shutterstock.com
For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on December 15, 2021.
Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Aries
Love can feel lonely at times, and when you're with someone you care about and don't feel seen, it's a struggle.
But, you are human, and you need and want to know your lover cares. Sometimes, you might wonder if you matter when they don't show it. The answer is yes, you do, and even if they don't see it right now, the universe does.
Taurus
Taurus, you are so giving that sometimes this causes you to become taken advantage of.
You may try your hardest not to recognize when someone has decided to take your kindness and use it in a self-serving way. But, today is going to be different. You may surprise a person you always say yes to with a firm no.
Gemini
Be happy, Gemini. Even when your love life isn't perfect, it's so essential for you to feel satisfied with what you have right now.
Count your blessings; you have so many in your life. Life is so full of goodness, hope, and love, and this is only the beginning of what next year will be like for you, too.
Cancer
Love is work, but fun is a form of effort, too. So, don't give up hope, Cancer.
Do the work that comes with love, even when you feel like you're too tired or burdened to be caring.
You know in your heart that how you act and the time you invest in others always pays off in relationships.
Leo
Learn to be comfortable within yourself. The best relationships happen when two whole people come together supporting each other.
You don't need someone to complete you or to make you happy. Instead, you need to find the things in your life that provide you joy and build you a life you love, and then, compliment a person who feels the same way you do later.
Virgo
Aim high, Virgo, It can be tempting to settle for less than what you know you need or deserve because you want to give someone the benefit of the doubt and a chance to prove themselves.
However, this is not the way to approach your most intimate relationships. If you aren't satisfied with this person, release them to their future.
You will also find this decision helpful because it allows you to be free to be with the person you will genuinely love.
Libra
Even the. most secure lovers feel doubt sometimes. Yet, in your heart, you could be the most confident person in the world.
Still, love has a funny way of testing your feelings, so when the war of your fears starts to rage against you, remind your spirit that this is normal and that you choose to be confident in love.
Scorpio
Scorpio, let go of the need to control things; you tend to want to protect what you love, but people don't always want help, and they dislike knowing you are trying to save them.
So this time around, let your person figure out their own problems, and when you stop yourself from playing the role of rescuer, you'll see how much time you've wasted and how much better life is for you now.
Sagittarius
Love comes with its own challenges, Sagittarius, and you get to decide if you want to take them up or not. You don't have to be the sacrificial lamb for love if you don't want to be.
You are your own person and you get to decide who you will give yourself to and who you will not.
Capricorn
Be independent, and then fall in love. You have a lot to give to another person, Capricorn, and when you fall in love, don't look to lose yourself.
You know who you are. Look for someone to see a reflection of your love shining back from their own to yours.
Aquarius
Be friends. The best relationships start from a place of friendship. Hold hands.
Have no expectations and see where the road leads without feeling the need to direct the path one way or another.
Pisces
Let go of your fears, Pisces.
There are way too many other things to be focused on, like how your love will grow and how vital things will be as you work on being there for each other.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.