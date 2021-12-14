3 Zodiac Signs Who Break Up During The Moon Conjunct Uranus Starting December 15, 2021

It's thinking time, folks. When Moon Conjunct Uranus, something inside our brains tends to flip on our lizard brains are activated, and essentially what this means is that we are now ready to make some of the heavier, more important decisions of our lifetime.

One thing we can all agree on is that if we are unhappy in a romantic relationship, then we will stay unhappy unless we either mend it or leave it behind.

Mending a bad romance may not be easy, however, and that will bring us to the place where we seriously have to consider ending it altogether. While that's a sad mindset to be in for too long, it's the mindset that frees us from the prison of our love-gone-bad.

During Moon Conjunct Uranus, there will be many people who see the inevitable and know that they must act on it.

And by the time we get to the point where we are 'breaking up' with someone, we will be thinking of this departure more along the lines of escaping prison.

Free yourself; it's more life-affirming than sticking around pretending it's going to get better.

Zodiac Signs Who Break Up During The Moon Conjunct Uranus Starting December 15, 2021 :

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

During Moon Conjunct Uranus, you will feel an almost absurd sense of what it's like to live as an imposter.

Your present relationship is no longer a partnership; it's an obligation that no longer seems to interest either of you. You've grown apart, but more - you've grown into two different people who simply can't stand being in the same room anymore.

You've stayed together out of some slavish loyalty to an idea of romance, but that idea died long ago.

The path is now clear for you, Aries, you know what to do, and you also know that if you don't leave, if you don't break up with this person, you will be swallowed whole by your own stagnation and fear. Don't get caught in this web, get out now, and don't look back.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Moon Conjunct Uranus is going to feel like it's transiting inside your brain, as you will feel stronger than usual about the idea of freeing yourself from someone you know no longer appreciates you. None of this comes as a surprise to you, Sagittarius; but on the same note, none of it is worth saving, either.

You are completely one with the idea that stuff like this happens; people do break up, and you are just as much a person as anyone else. What you also are is someone who has found themselves in a dead relationship that only promises more nothingness.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

You have also someone lost the enthusiasm for wanting to 'make it better' and so has your partner. All that you're looking at now is a dull relationship that will end, sooner or later.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Because you like order and organization so much, you've dealt with the ups and downs of your relationship for years now; you've come to accept the downs as part of life, but those downs have recently become hellish journeys into regret and resentment. You've started to consider that may be the only positive act that can take place in this relationship, at this point, is to break it up, altogether.

What's becoming obvious between you and your partner is that you're just along for the ride. The excitement is totally over, and all you're looking at is a future where the only real fun is found in being with other people — romantically or just for friendship. Moon Conjunct Uranus stimulates your need to bolt, and you may just do that, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda