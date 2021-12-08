One Card Tarot Reading For December 9, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, December 9, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Thursday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, December 09, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You’re pretty good at managing things and even though you’ve got everything under control right now, there are still areas that you need to focus your time and energy on.

You’ll want to spend the day doubling down on items that seem to be in disarray and have the potential to ruin your plans this weekend.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Time for you to step back into a more active role providing some of your talents and strengths to others.

You have spent enough time out of the limelight, but it’s important for you to get back into the swing of things because your help is needed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You keep going back-and-forth on what it is you want to do. You’re not making any decisions and you are wasting time.

Write a pro and con list so that you can come to terms with what you need to choose and do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

You are becoming stronger emotionally each and every day. For a little while you had been turning at your inner voice, but now you understand the value of your intuition.

This is going to be helpful to you today, and as you learn to tune in you will find it easier and easier to do so.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

It’s OK to quit when it makes sense. Not every goal needs to be completed.

It would be better off not wasting your time or resources, especially if you know that once you finish this project you won’t do anything with it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Someone is going to be slightly more argumentative than usual.

You can try to debate or just step away until things cool down. Expect an apology to follow later.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Ask the universe to lend a hand when you need it. Don’t be afraid to say a prayer, even if your faith is weak.

You never know what will happen until you start putting yourself out there.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

It’s not going to be easy to say goodbye to something you hoped would work out, but this ending is more than timely.

They are just lending a hand, and instead of resisting it, just go with the flow.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You need some time to yourself and it’s a good idea to plan for a quiet weekend.

Retreating away from the world can help you to regroup and gain insight into things that you need to plan for the future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Success is just around the corner. This is simply a inconvenience in your life.

You had to take two steps back in order to learn a lesson, but now it’s going to be smooth sailing and you’ll go much further than you would have if this challenge did not happen.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You’re done waiting and now you’re ready to move on to the next phase of your life.

You have given so much of yourself already, and now it’s time for you to do what’s best for yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You have learned how to manage money so much better than you used to do.

You are saving and also investing wisely. This is a great time for you to set some bigger financial goals for the new year.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.