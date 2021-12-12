Your daily horoscope for December 13, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

Two planets change zodiac signs on Monday.

Mars will enter Sagittarius. Mercury enters Capricorn.

Daily horoscope for December 13, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Mars and Mercury start a new transit today, and your attention comes up a notch while these two planets change zodiac signs.

You’ll feel the tension the most in your sector of work, and want to start making your mark in the world. This is a great time to get started, as your focus will be sharp and in tune with what you need to do.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Get excited, Taurus. Today is going to be the start of new things for you and everyone else around you.

This is going to truly be a time for you to shine and stand out.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You need to give time for an honest assessment of the things that you have and what it is you’re willing to let go of.

This is a time of giving, and you will feel it in the heart of who you are. However, it’s good to be smart and not overshare to the detriment of yourself.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If you are working on some type of contract for a project or important paperwork, you want to make sure that you pay close attention to the fine print.

You can get carried away emotionally at the excitement of what is to come, and miss something important.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It’s not what you say, Leo, it’s what you do. Pay attention to the details, and don't worry if you're not the fastest person out there when it comes to getting work done.

Focus on excellence and do your very best.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If you no longer want to do something, then just be honest and say so.

This is the time to let go of what no longer serves you in order to make room for something better.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This is no time to take the backseat, Libra.

Your leadership skills have been fine-tuning, and now is the time for you to exercise them, and show what you are really made of.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Have an honest conversation with someone that you know you need to talk to.

Don’t be afraid to speak from the heart, especially if you know it makes a difference.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Prepare to argue about money, there may be an argument over property, and a discussion about who owns what. This could push your scarcity button, and have you worry.

Try not to let it get petty, and cause you to fear that there isn't enough for you. You will still land on your feet, and rise to the top.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You’re inclined to think about yourself more than usual, and someone may think of you as being selfish.

Try to maintain a clear perspective of where the lines are, and remember people before thanks.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Someone is going to stab you in the back, so you want to keep your guard up.

Don’t let yourself be vulnerable around individuals you know already are not trustworthy.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

A good friend may come to the rescue and help you after you had helped them at one point in time.

The model of what goes around comes around will be true and serve you in the way that you had never imagined.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, December 13, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mars and Mercury start a new transit today, and your attention comes up a notch while these two planets change zodiac signs.

You’ll feel the tension the most in your sector of work, and want to start making your mark in the world. This is a great time to get started, as your focus will be sharp and in tune with what you need to do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Get excited, Taurus. Today is going to be the start of new things for you and everyone else around you.

This is going to truly be a time for you to shine and stand out.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You need to give time for an honest assessment of the things that you have and what it is you’re willing to let go of.

This is a time of giving, and you will feel it in the heart of who you are. However, it’s good to be smart and not overshare to the detriment of yourself.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you are working on some type of contract for a project or important paperwork, you want to make sure that you pay close attention to the fine print.

You can get carried away emotionally at the excitement of what is to come, and miss something important.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It’s not what you say, Leo, it’s what you do. Pay attention to the details, and don't worry if you're not the fastest person out there when it comes to getting work done.

Focus on excellence and do your very best.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

If you no longer want to do something, then just be honest and say so.

This is the time to let go of what no longer serves you in order to make room for something better.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is no time to take the backseat, Libra.

Your leadership skills have been fine-tuning, and now is the time for you to exercise them, and show what you are really made of.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Have an honest conversation with someone that you know you need to talk to.

Don’t be afraid to speak from the heart, especially if you know it makes a difference.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Prepare to argue about money, there may be an argument over property, and a discussion about who owns what. This could push your scarcity button, and have you worry.

Try not to let it get petty, and cause you to fear that there isn't enough for you. You will still land on your feet, and rise to the top.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You’re inclined to think about yourself more than usual, and someone may think of you as being selfish.

Try to maintain a clear perspective of where the lines are, and remember people before thanks.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Someone is going to stab you in the back, so you want to keep your guard up.

Don’t let yourself be vulnerable around individuals you know already are not trustworthy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A good friend may come to the rescue and help you after you had helped them at one point in time.

The model of what goes around comes around will be true and serve you in the way that you had never imagined.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.