Your one card tarot reading for the week of December 13 to December 19, 2021 is here with predictions for all zodiac signs from Aries through to Pisces.

It is December 13, 2021 and we are midway through the month, and this is revealed in our tarot card reading this week.

The end is nigh, as they say, and by the look of things, we're going to make it to January by hook or by crook. For some, this is a tough time, and for others, many positive surprises are in store.

This is a week where we are forced to look at other people's happiness. Are we bighearted enough to feel good for them, or does someone else's success make us envious?

Do we begrudge another person wealth or are we confident enough in the idea that there's enough of everything for everyone.

There's a lot of love in the air this week, so we can expect good times, romantic dinners and social engagement. Anytime we're in the company of other people is a test.

Are we social, or are we homebodies who just want to nest at home? It takes all kinds to make a world. Let's be happy for what we have, as well as for what others have.

One Card Tarot Reading For The Week Of December 13 - 19, 2021

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Sun

Well hello and welcome to a truly brilliant week. I guess you could say that you can't go wrong this week, as this card, The Sun is representative of all kinds of material happiness.

And you know as well as I do that it's fun to have 'things', and 'things' are exactly what's going to do the trick for you this week.

If you wanted something, someone will buy it for you and surprise you with it. It's also a good week for love and togetherness. This is a great time for you to reach out to old and new friends.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Let's just put it this way, you've seen better weeks than this one. While it's not a total disaster, what you wanted and expected to happen just didn't happen.

Sorry about that, Taurus, but in all honesty, did you really think that thing would happen, being that you were depending on another person to deliver?

Next time, try taking the responsibility on your own self. Don't wait for others to do for you what you know you can do yourself.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

This week presents you with the Waiting Game — once again. How many times this year did you hear yourself say, "Well, I'm just waiting on this one phone call, yada yada..."?

Many times. Looks like this year is all about waiting for that one phone call for you, Gemini. While you'll still be alert this week, you can know that all your efforts will be rewarded. You are not waiting in vain.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

This could be one of those weeks where you spend a lot of time feeling nostalgic and lost in memories of good times gone by.

It's a positive feeling, and it's to be expected during this holiday season. You might be in touch with family member or old friends, and you may even plan on events together.

The feel of the week is mellow and easy going, with a touch of sweet memory and a lot of smiles.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Either you're about to win the lottery, or you're simply going to be enjoying a helluva good week. Friends, family, loved ones, pets.

They're all involved here, and one thing leads to another with everything ending up making you feel happy to be alive.

You've been going through a very positive spell these days, and good for you. You deserve a stress-free week filled with love and warm vibes.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Why cards like this tend to show up all the time for the sign of Virgo makes one start to think you guys are truly vicious. This card is about unleashing your inner monster.

The King of Swords, reversed, is not a nice person, and the implication here is that this card represents you. This week you will hurt someone, with words that are irrevocable.

You'll play the "I'm just joking" card, but you won't be joking, and the person who receives your words won't think any of it is funny.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

This is the week where you literally tie one on, if you drink, that is. If you are not a drinker or an abuser of drugs, then you'll be spending a lot of time overindulging in whatever it is that gives you temporary relief.

This could be overeating and or any kind overstimulating. You'll make the wrong moves and you won't care, most likely because on some level, you actually don't care what happens to you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

There may be a certain level of discomfort for you this week, Scorpio as jealousy rears its ugly head.

While you'd never admit it, you are jealous of someone and you are doing what jealous people always do: denying it while putting that person down. It irks you to no end that there's someone who is grabbing the attention that you feel is yours alone, and you resent them for just being there.

Nobody wants to admit they're jealous, but that certainly doesn't stop people from being that way, anyway.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

If there's a job that requires courage, you're the one people turn to. And not only that, you're only too happy to be 'the one.'

You like the feeling you get when you do things for other people, especially when you're the only one who can do it.

There is nothing to stop you from getting involved with something everyone else is scared of — like confrontation or truth-telling. If it involved bravery and truth - you're the player, today.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

You may be involved with a deception this week, Capricorn, and it's not sure if it's you who is doing the deceiving or if it's being done TO you. Either way, you can expect a lie to be exposed during this week.

After everyone knows what's going on, there will be embarrassment and shame. Money will be lost and tempers will flare. If you're planning on duping someone, make it short and sweet, because this one isn't going to go down well.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

It's all about the plan this week, Aquarius. You know exactly what you're doing. You feel good about your place in the world, and both family and business are doing well.

You feel accomplished and successful, no matter what line of work you're in. This is the week where you stand back and count your blessings, while planning on new, positive events for the future.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

No matter what you are involved in this week, it's going to be a success. And success, in your case, Pisces, means love, respect, beauty and all that comes with a stable family situation and a happy and romantic love life.

This week, it's all yours - you don't even have to ask. Don't go looking for trouble, because it wants nothing to do with you. Live it up and enjoy.

