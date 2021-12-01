3 Zodiac Signs Who Heal From Heartache During Chiron Retrograde In Aries, December 2 - 19, 2021

The Asteroid Chiron, also known as the Wounded Warrior, has just gone Retrograde and is transiting through Aries, right now.

Retrogrades can be a pain in the butt, but not this particular one, as it works directly with healing and the heart. Chiron Retrograde in Aries not only brings us healing energy.

It brings us the energy we need to be strong enough to handle the part of the journey that leads up to the healing.

Aries is what gives us the stamina to endure hard times, and heartache doesn't stand a chance in its presence.

With Aries at our back, we can look forward to healing, and with Chiron Retrograde in Aries, it's almost a guarantee that if we've been nursing a broken heart, we will be going into a happy remission very soon.

Are you in need of a heart-healing? Could you be someone who has had enough of the pain and are now finally ready to let it go?

This may be your season, friend, as it would appear that the universe is in full support of your desire to heal. Stay with it, keep the pace, and don't give up...on yourself!

Zodiac Signs Who Heal From Heartache During Chiron Retrograde In Aries, December 2 - December 19, 2021

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Heartache is never fun, and you sure have seen your share of it, Aries. You're such a passionate and devoted person; when you get into someone, it takes a crowbar to pry you away, and emotionally, you get attached like nobody's business.

Which makes it all more intense and hard to cope with when someone breaks your heart. There's also a good chance that you've had your heart broken more than once, and that you're still in pain over one or more people. Look to the sky, Aries.

Chiron Retrograde in Aries is here to escort you away from the pain and into the new world, where you can finally feel like your old self again. Imagine that?

Letting go of the heartache that has kept you a prisoner for all this time...let it happen, Aries. Let yourself heal.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As big as your heart is, Leo, is as big as the heartache gets. You feel so much, and you take everything personally.

You are empathetic and sensitive, and when you trust. It's a major life decision on your part. You've given that trust to someone from your past, and they crushed it, leaving you destitute and heartbroken.

What you've endured has never healed, mainly because you won't let it. You hold on to the pain as if you are showing loyalty to the person who caused it, no matter how insane that sounds.

Chiron Retrograde in Aries is your chariot to freedom, and in this case that means that this transit is going to inspire you to finally rid yourself of the baggage that is your heartache. Just say NO, Leo. No more.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have had your fill of romanticizing your past loves. Unrequited or just plain old devastating. You have had many lives and many loves and you've come to realize that 'holding them in a place of honor' is like stabbing yourself in the eye, every day.

It just doesn't do you any good, most especially because you know deep down in your heart that these people aren't thinking about you at all, so...why bother?

Chiron Retrograde in Aries puts the idea of romance into perspective; if it's good, it's good, and if it's bad, it has to go.

No questions asked. It's time to let go, Aquarius. You are so much stronger without the weight of these past loves, rebounding and grinding your heart into dust. Let them go, let yourself have a real break from pain. It is your destiny, after all. Open to it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda