Your love horoscope for Sunday, December 5, 2021, is here. The Sun is in Sagittarius. Venus is in Capricorn. Here's what's in store for all zodiac signs in astrology during the Moon in Capricorn.

Aries

You don't have to be perfect, Aries.

Even if you try to be what someone else's want, they will look beyond you and not see you.

This is why you have to be yourself. You'll know how to find the right balance in your love life. You've done it before and you can do it again.

Taurus

You are not trusting of yourself at all these days, and this can be a sign that you're not over an ex.

You may not think that this is a big deal but it is. When you meet new people, that vibe of being distant is still with you, so you'll want to be open especially if you're looking to connect when it comes to love.

Gemini

Face your fears, Gemini. You are getting ready to experience one of the most beautiful emotional healings you've ever had.

This is so personal, so you won't want make any announcements to the world, but your heart will know that a miracle took place in you today.

Cancer

A relationship is about togetherness and closeness. You want to be so intimate with your partner that you are willing to turn your back on hobbies and things you'd like to do.

But this will not last because you need to remain the person you were when you first started out and this means keeping in touch with friends and doing things that you love.

Leo

Make being loving a routine that you practice in big and small ways. Go the extra mile and try to make the one you love feel special. Talk about the future.

Let your significant other know that you see them in your life and want to enjoy making memories together.

Virgo

The seeds you plant now in your relationship will be what you get to enjoy in the future.

If you know that there’s an area of your relationship that needs a little bit of work, focus on making that a little better today.

Libra

You don’t need much to make a house feel like a home.

It doesn’t matter if you have a lot of money or a little, what counts is the way you speak with each other and how much time you can give to being together as a team.

Scorpio

A lot can happen when you are able to spend some time together just talking and laughing, even holding hands can have special meaning on days like this.

When possible, enjoy the small moments.

Sagittarius

Sometimes it’s easy to focus on the flaws you see in your significant other. But try to reverse that today and tune in on their strengths.

This could be what makes the relationship feel more promising than it does right now.

Capricorn

Never lose hope on yourself, even if you are going through a dry spell in dating, it’s still possible to meet someone and find that all the reasons why love is so wonderful.

Aquarius

There’s a lot of pressure during the holidays to get things right. Try not to be someone who takes it on.

Remember that everyone has their own interpretation of what the holiday is meant to be, and even if it’s not exactly perfect, it can still be beautiful and full of love.

Pisces

Sometimes a friend can just say things that you need to hear in the right way.

If you’re feeling down and out, pick up the phone and speak with someone you know who loves you just for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.