One Card Tarot Reading For December 1, 2021

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and the Moon leaves friendly Libra to enter the depths of Scorpio.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love can be so confusing. You have so much to think through right now.

There's your heart that knows what it wants but your mind is worried that you'll make a mistake.

Be true to what you know you really want out of a relationship, Aries. Now is not the time to settle for less than you deserve.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You have been sticking closely to the rules, and that has been what works in your favor.

You are sensitive and attuned to what will work out best for everyone. Don't let the pressure to conform pull you away from what you know is right. Believe in your convictions!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

You are at a standstill, Gemini, and despite the fact that you really want things to move forward, it's time to wait.

You have to let things take their own course. Don't push for what you want just because you're ready. The signs say it's time to pause and be patient.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You have been fighting quite a bit about a particular problem, but now it's time to put your sword down and give things over to fate.

You have stated your case and there's only so much you can do. Trust that the universe has your back!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

You are doing big things and going places, Leo.

You don't have to worry about whether or not you are headed in the right direction because you are. Look at all that you've accomplished, and this is only the beginning.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Not everything runs smoothly. Sometimes things hit a snag and you need to regroup.

You may feel like this setback is huge, too huge for you to overcome. But, this is going to build and grow your character. This situation is going to be what makes you so strong.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

The pressures of life may hit hard today and have you questioning everything you do.

You need to remember that no matter what happens in this life, you are a survivor.

You were made for this challenge. These difficulties are nothing compared to all that you've overcome already. You've got this!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

It's back to the drawing board, Scorpio.

What you tried did not work out, so now you have to return to square one and start all over again. This time, you'll get it right in no time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Are you thinking of others or yourself? You are being a bit too self-centric right now.

Take a step back and see the big picture. While you may be the center of your universe, that does not mean that everyone else has put you in the center of theirs.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You are going to receive an important message from someone you know that is not really the person you expected to hear from.

Don't let this one pass. Pay attention. There's value to what it is that you'll be told, even if you don't feel that this person is the right individual to be involved.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You have to navigate tough waters right now.

Finally, it's going to be a balancing act where you are taking from one resource in order to pay another.

You will want to make it a point to be more frugal and cautious with money so as not to put yourself in debt in the near future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You are all over the place right now, Pisces.

You can keep pushing through and never catch up with your paperwork or what it is that you need to accomplish. You can wait and see if things improve. The choice is yours.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.