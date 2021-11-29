3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back With An Ex During Moon Trine Saturn Starting November 30, 2021

If there is one trait that Moon Trine Saturn brings us, it's patience. During this transit, we tend to think things through. We aren't impulsive about anything, in fact, we tend to pull back and assess what's in front of us, before diving straight in.

If we have acquired any wisdom over the years, this is the time where our knowledge comes in to help us.

Moon Trine Saturn also brings us common sense - which may make us re-evaluate our lives, including decisions made in the past, most especially decisions we made in love, like the kind that had us breaking up with someone we once loved.

In other words, this is a very good time to reconsider whether or not that special someone from the past needs to come back into our lives.

Getting back together with an ex is not something that anyone should do unless they think it out thoroughly. Moon Trine Saturn gives you that space, a totally neutral field of thought where you can figure out if this is the right thing to do, or if you're totally off base.

Zodiac Signs Who Get Back With An Ex During Moon Trine Saturn Starting November 30, 2021:

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've come a long way, Leo, and at this point in your life, you feel experienced and mature. You have made enough mistakes to know that there's much to be learned from them, and you've taken those lessons and acted upon them; you feel that you can trust your own decisions now, and with Moon Trine Saturn in your charts, you might find yourself thinking about someone from your past.

This person is an ex, though you've never really gotten over them...and you know, for sure, that they've never gotten over you, either.

What might at first start out as a phone call, may very well turn into a get-together, you know 'just for old time's sake.' One thing leads to another, and before you know it, you're making plans with this ex to 'get back together.' Who knows, Leo, this might actually be a brilliant move.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you may come to notice during Moon Trine Saturn is that when you look for advice. you always turn to the same person. And this person is your ex. You're still friends, in fact, you've been wanting to reunite with them for a while, but it never felt right, and you weren't sure they were all that into it. You aren't one to put yourself in humiliating situations, so you never really tried to get back together with them, just in case they didn't spark up with interest.

Moon Trine Saturn will have you discover some pleasant news: your ex has always wanted a reunion, but life happened and you both had to go your own ways. Still, there was nothing written in stone that would prevent you from getting back together, and as it stands, this is just the season for something like this to happen to both of you. Life is for a living. Enjoy.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you're going to be working with during Moon Trine Saturn is a true sense of intuition. Your psychic ability is going to put you in touch with some old feelings. You won't be able to shake the feeling that you and one of your exes are going to be seeing each other again. You're not sure if this gut feeling means you'll run into them in the street, or, if it means there's much, much more to this connection than meets the eye.

Moon Trine Saturn has more in store than just a feeling. You will be getting back together with this ex of yours for much more than a casual smile on the street. There is unfinished business between the two of you, and honestly, that business may be quite pleasurable. You two have not finished your karmic connection, and you'll be seeing more of each other in the very near future.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda