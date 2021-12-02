One Card Tarot Reading For December 3, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, December 3, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Friday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, December 03, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Are you quite the little dynamo, Aries. You are brave and filled with courage when it comes to facing your fears and moving forward.

Maybe it's the fact that you're so optimistic and nothing can truly get you down. You're always seeing things as you'd like them to be, and this mindset is going to help you get the best out of the day.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Today, it's super important to pay close attention to all the details.

You don't want to leave anything to chance, and if you need to grab yourself a strong latte or take a brief cat nap at your desk during lunch, keep that mind sharp Taurus. Don't let anything fly under your radar.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Plans you have may not work out due to things unforeseen, but you might find it to be a relief.

A part of you didn't really want to go to an event or attend a certain activity. There are reasons you're hesitant to go out, and so when someone else cancels, it feels like the universe helped you out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

You've been pretending that things are fine for so long that no one really knows how unhappy you are.

But, deep down inside, you're sad and depressed about all sorts of things. It's best to start talking about it, and get these burdens off of your chest.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Right now, it's hard to find a good friend that you can hang out with. Everyone is busy and people have things that they have to tend to.

So, this leaves you out-in-the-dark, and kind of lonely. You typically don't mind your me-time, so you might want to take advantage of this down point in your social life and catch up on work and things you need to do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You may draw a blank when you need to have ideas. This is when you have to feed your creative side with fresh experiences.

Go for a walk. Enjoy a movie. Drive around town to see the sites or to look at holiday lights. Do something that takes you completely out of the ordinary.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Sometimes you have to dig deep inside of yourself and find that one thing that helps you to remain determined enough to stick to your goals and not give up.

You may waiver and you may even be imperfect, but you will not back down once you find your inner source of strength.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You are presented with a big opportunity today, and you may feel like it's not for you at all due to the extent of duty that it comes with.

But, don't be afraid to stretch beyond your capabilities. You'll have friends who can help you pull through.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

So, today, you've lost a little bit of steam. A part of you woke up ready to slay but you're tired and need to rest, too.

You might not be your usual self, Sagittarius, but you'll figure out how to hit all your goals. You know that tomorrow, things will be much better.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You can't keep on like this, Capricorn. Holding on to feelings of resentment is unhealthy, and it's also unhelpful.

You have been festering about what happened to you, but let it go because if you don't those vindictive intentions still control your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

You are going to have to put in so much more energy and effort to get the results you want. It's not going to be easy. No one is handing you opportunity on a platter.

You have to make your fortune, and if you decide to give life only half of who you are, likely, that's all you'll get back in return.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Someone is not being honest or forthright with you. They are trying to pull a fast one and cheat you out of your peace of mind.

You may not ever find out exactly what it is, but you will definitely figure out who it is!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.