One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 15, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, November 15, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The cards reveal a lot of impatience that runs through our veins today. It can be due to the Moon in feisty Aries.

The Moon in Aries is aggravated and less agreeable than we need.

What does Monday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Your feelings can get the best of you. You are drowning in your tears and it's been a hard, hard year. You will get through this, but first, remember that this is a great thawing of your heart, and soon, healing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You have to fight your own battles. You may not like being up in arms over things that you feel you must face, but at the end fo the day, it's you against the world, Taurus. Arm up!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You paid the price and now you have more consequences to contend with as a result of your choices. Life can be brutal at times, but this isn't anything you can't handle. You were made for this moment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Why do people have to be so difficult, you ask. Their needs and wants can seem to encroach on your own, but you don't have to allow it. Push back, Cancer. This is not time to retreat into the safety of your shell. Fight if you have to.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

When times are tough, you have to hang in there with both hands. Don't let defeat hit you where you know you need to remain strong. You are a Leo for a reason. Rise to the challenge. Tap into your courage.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You have a lot going on and it keeps you busy, but are you happy, Virgo? You may be too numb from so much activity to really answer that, but put that question on your radar for later. It's an important one.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Spend some quality time with yourself. You have been giving and giving so much of your time away, you don't even feel comfortable with the silences. This is a clear signal that you have to get back to the basics and that means returning to square one.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You have to nurture things in life, and that means if you have only been getting the short end of the stick, you may have been nurturing a situation through choices you've made that caused this cosmic reaction.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

Yes, things happen, and relationships end. This is a sad time, but deep down inside you knew this day would come. It just arrived sooner than you had anticipated. But, that does not mean it was wrong or bad timing. It just means fate did you a favor.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You can say things that cut like a knife, and when you do, it's always best to admit you were wrong and that you're sorry. You might not like eating humble pie, but you definitely don't want to let your integrity take a hit out of pride.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You have to choose. You've been playing the field, and now your heart is caught up with a person. It's hard to let go of being single, but when you know this might be the greatest experience of your life, don't you want to focus on it?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Nothing is perfect all of the time. When you feel like you just have to stop hoping for everything to fall into the right order, stop yourself, Pisces. Life has big plans for you, and this is just a small pivot in the great scheme of things.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.